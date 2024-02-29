Games

GTA 6 enters its final stages of production and Rockstar stops teleworking to prevent leaks

A ready excuse

Since the Covid crisis, teleworking in the video game sector has grown a lot and has been adopted by many companies, who believe that this model is profitable even outside the pandemic period. But not Rockstar. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier tells us in a new article The studio asked all its employees to return to work at the group’s premises to finalize its development GTA 6And for five days of this week (and we imagine weekends with a guaranteed shortage).

According to an email received by the reporter, Rockstar justifies this decision with security measures, to prevent other leaks surrounding the game such as the first trailer or development images. Rockstar also clarifies that this will make it possible to provide more qualitative work than teleworking, which remains to be proven.

So we wish the teams courage during this final stage of development of one of the most anticipated games of all time, it will taste very bitter if it puts the health of many employees at risk.

