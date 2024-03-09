GTA VI will already be in its final stages of development!

After the first trailer was very well received by players worldwide, GTA VI, the next opus in the Rockstar Games franchise, continues to make waves. While a recent report from the studio suggests that the title is already in its final stages of development, there are some concerns surrounding its actual release date.

Indeed, many players are still skeptical about the fact that Opus will actually arrive by 2025. At the same time, the development team is banking on its members to return to the studio premises, to limit some major risks like leaks. .

GTA VI: Some changes regarding the working conditions of the development staff

As announced earlier, the new Work Culture Report released by Rockstar Games indicates that GTA 6 It was already in its final stages of development. News that should obviously excite players, who have been eagerly awaiting the event.

At the same time, a report Bloomberg Reported a significant change regarding the working conditions of the development team. Indeed, Rockstar Games plans to ask all of its employees to return to the office Five days a week in early April. This with the aim of preparing for GTA 6 “enters the final stages of its development”.

A radical change in approach that may upset developers, as they are used to working from home since the 2020 pandemic and therefore from the start of projects. however, Jennifer KolbeThe person responsible for the release on Rockstar wanted to calm things down, clarifying that this decision was made for “Productivity and Safety Reasons”.

In other words, a simple and effective way to avoid potential leaks when the game is ending. It remains to be seen whether the developers will actually take the train and strictly follow the pace of work imposed by the leaders for the coming months.

Concerned fans expect Rockstar Games to extend the GTA 6 release date very soon.

Although the fact that the game is already in the final stages of its development makes players very excited, some of them are still skeptical about the actual release date of the project. Indeed, from a historical point of view, the studio has a habit of delaying it headlines At least once after their official launch date is announced.

Despite everything, nothing suggests that the same will be the case for GTA 6. The next few months will certainly set us in this direction.

Source: Gamer