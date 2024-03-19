Red Dead Redemption 2’s hardcore mode completely changes the game and it’s free

Red Dead Redemption 2 It may be celebrating its sixth anniversary this October, but that hasn’t stopped fans from finding new and inventive ways to tackle the award-winning action-adventure title.

Published by Rockstar Games in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 Has become one of the best games of all time. Telling the story of gunslinger Arthur Morgan, we take on the role of a badass but lovable cowboy as he explores the American Southwest in the late 1800s. such as featuring characters Red Dead Redemptionit is John Marston and more, the game is as beloved today as it was in 2018.

However, despite the massive open world the title is only able to offer, many players have focused on finding new and inventive ways to experience it. This is certainly the case for Reddit user javc13 who found a way to play Red Dead Redemption 2 In “hardcore mode”.

Although the game itself does not offer this hardcore mode, javc13 has listed ways to make it more difficult. These include hiding the minimap, not using dead eye or aim assist, no weapon upgrades, no elite mounts, giving more than 50% of all wins in camp, no fast travel, and more.

If you played RDR2 In advance, you already have some idea how difficult this will make the gameplay. Additionally, javc13 also recommends not using online guides when trying to play 100%. That means finding all those pesky dinosaur bones yourself. Good luck with that!

As you would expect with any challenge, many comments suggest more difficult ways to tackle it Red Dead Redemption 2 Almost impossible to achieve. Are you able to work? You are better than me!