According to analysts, the PS5 Pro will arrive this year

PlayStation players won’t be treated to any major first-party games this year. This does not mean that Sony will leave aside the hardware part either. According to the latest information relayed by CNBC, analysts predict the release of the PS5 Pro for 2024. After more than three years since the arrival of the latest generation of consoles in the market, isn’t it time to move on to the next phase?

GTA 6 in the viewfinder

If we look at previous generations of consoles, PS5 is almost halfway through its cycle. Last year, Sony released an improved version that is lighter, smaller and with more internal storage. However, this is just a new envelope for a machine that produces exactly the same performance. So the need for a more powerful console remains very present in the community.

The release window set by analysts will cover the second half of 2024. GTA 6 A few months ago. Rockstar Games has already warned of that The most anticipated game of the next 10 years Will release in 2025 at the earliest. Although we are not immune to postponement, manufacturers should already prepare for its arrival. The game promises us an environment of almost flawless technology, but also an open world full of possibilities.

As the first PS5 was entitled to some strong games for its release, GTA 6 Can serve as a technical demonstration for the PS5 Pro, and thus boost the sales of Sony’s hardware arm. Of course, all these remain speculations, and the firm has not made anything official or commented to the media. So once again we have to be patient before settling on this subject.

Nintendo, Xbox: New machines too soon?

This is reminiscent of the fact that Nintendo is also expected to turn the corner this year, until early next year. The company is slated to release its next console, the Nintendo Switch 2, before the end of the 2024 fiscal year. According to leaks from last year, Xbox should also provide us with a new console by October. Plans may have obviously changed internally since then, but this information shows a real trend towards improving the console fleet across all manufacturers.