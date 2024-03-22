Red Dead Redemption 2 Update: Stability Fixes and Hidden Secrets

Rockstar Games has released a surprise update for RPG Red Dead Redemption 2, nearly two years after its last patch. Keep reading to find out what’s in the RDR2 update.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Details

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received an update for PC, PS4 and Xbox One that fixes various crashes and freezes, but it doesn’t include a next-gen update or a 60fps update on consoles.





The update isn’t particularly big and may not get everything players have wanted in recent years, but Rockstar is hard at work on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.



General Red Dead Online Updates

Fixed an issue that prevented naturalist models from counting towards daily challenges

Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that allowed Nightstalkers to collect the Nightstalker Mask

Fixed an issue that prevented surrounding vehicles from appearing in certain materials

Fixed an issue that prevented missions from launching in Freemode

Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck when entering a stable

Fixed an issue preventing players from summoning horses and wagons

Voice chat is now disabled by default



Game stability and performance

Fixed various issues that could cause crashes



Game stability and performance (PC)

Fixed various issues that could cause the game to crash or fail to launch

Fixed an issue that prevented offline mode from working due to Windows 11 updates

Issues causing crashes after other players reported them

Fixed issues preventing offline mode from working properly

Added HDR10+ gaming support, this will automatically set game graphics to HDR for HDR10+ gaming displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI.

AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) libraries have been updated to version 2.2

Fixed issue with 3200×2400 resolution being unavailable

Buy Red Dead Redemption 2 Game Key

With the latest RDR2 update, now is the right time to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 Game Key at a low price. If you’ve never played it before, you’re missing out on what is widely considered one of the best RPGs of all time.

Compare prices on our store pages where you can get discounted CD keys and voucher codes for new, old and popular games every day.

Compare key game prices and save on GOCLECD



Download Allkeyshop Browser Extension for Free – Save Money

For all the latest video game news, trailers and best deals, be sure to bookmark us.



To not miss any news from Allkeyshop, subscribe to Google News.

Read this post at:



by Daniel

More related articles