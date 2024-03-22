Red Dead Redemption 2 Update: Stability Fixes and Hidden Secrets
Rockstar Games has released a surprise update for RPG Red Dead Redemption 2, nearly two years after its last patch. Keep reading to find out what’s in the RDR2 update.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Details
Red Dead Redemption 2 has received an update for PC, PS4 and Xbox One that fixes various crashes and freezes, but it doesn’t include a next-gen update or a 60fps update on consoles.
The update isn’t particularly big and may not get everything players have wanted in recent years, but Rockstar is hard at work on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.
General Red Dead Online Updates
- Fixed an issue that prevented naturalist models from counting towards daily challenges
- Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that allowed Nightstalkers to collect the Nightstalker Mask
- Fixed an issue that prevented surrounding vehicles from appearing in certain materials
- Fixed an issue that prevented missions from launching in Freemode
- Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck when entering a stable
- Fixed an issue preventing players from summoning horses and wagons
- Voice chat is now disabled by default
Game stability and performance
- Fixed various issues that could cause crashes
Game stability and performance (PC)
- Fixed various issues that could cause the game to crash or fail to launch
- Fixed an issue that prevented offline mode from working due to Windows 11 updates
- Issues causing crashes after other players reported them
- Fixed issues preventing offline mode from working properly
- Added HDR10+ gaming support, this will automatically set game graphics to HDR for HDR10+ gaming displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI.
- AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) libraries have been updated to version 2.2
- Fixed issue with 3200×2400 resolution being unavailable
Red Dead Redemption 2 Update: Stability Fixes and Hidden Secrets
