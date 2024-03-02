Four new names in The Last of Us: Season 2 cast

The Last of Us, the successful adaptation of the eponymous video games, will be able to count on new faces for its second season. Actually, four actors and actresses join the cast of the series Craig Mazin And Neil Druckman and will play video game characters The Last of Us 2.

Danny RamirezKnown for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick And The Falcon and the Winter SoldierPlayed as Manny, a loyal soldier “Whose positivity hides old wounds and a fear of letting down his friends when they need him most”. Ariella Bear (fugitive, rebel), for that, Mel will play, “A young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism”. Tati GabrielWhich we can see earlier This 100 And The Chilling Adventures of Sabrinawill give Nora’s character her traits, “A military nurse who has trouble admitting her past mistakes”. Finally, Spencer Lord Owen will play, “A gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate”.

These actors and actresses aren’t the only new faces joining Season 2 The Last of Us As it was confirmed earlier Caitlin Dever, Isabella Merced And Young Mazino Abby will play Dina and Jesse. Catherine O’Hara Will also guest star in an undisclosed role.