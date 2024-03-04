Fernanda Raped By Seven Men In India, Her Husband Vincent Attacked… The Ordeal Of Some Tourists Traveling The World On Motorbikes

necessary

Two Spanish tourists, who were traveling the world on a motorbike, claim to have been attacked while in India. Fernanda, 45, says she was a victim of gang rape.

A scene of unimaginable violence. In India, a Spanish tourist who was touring the world on a motorbike with her husband, claimed in a video published this Sunday, March 3, that seven people raped her in the middle of the night. Her husband revealed that she was assaulted.

The incidents took place last Friday, March 1, in the evening, in Dumka district in eastern India.

Fernanda and her husband Vincent claim to have been assaulted.

YouTube screenshot



According to our colleagues at Parisian, Fernanda – age 45 – and her husband Vincent say they wanted to sleep in a tent when they were surprised by several people. The latter attacked the first Spaniard, hitting him with helmets and stones. Then to Fernanda: “They beat us, and stole our things, but not much because they just wanted to rape me,” explained the couple, who wanted to testify on camera. Instagram.

\ud83d\udea8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf3 FLASH | Some vloggers who have traveled to all countries of the world chose this#India as the last destination. Yesterday, they announced that they are in the hospital: she was attacked and raped by 7 men. pic.twitter.com/NjHbZaLdQk — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) March 3, 2024

Around 11 p.m., Fernanda came across a police patrol. The Spanish tourist was then taken to Dumka Hospital for treatment, the police said in a statement. Times of India. “My mouth is ruined,” says Vincent, “but Fernanda’s condition is worse than mine. At the site, an investigation was opened: three people were arrested, but the police are looking for other suspects.