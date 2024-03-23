LIVE – Kate Middleton’s cancer: From Harry and Meghan to Charles III, messages of support are pouring in
Joe Biden “prays” for Kate.
Joe Biden last night “prayed” for the recovery of Princess Kate, who previously announced she had cancer.
Along with his wife Jill, the American president said in a release on X that they “join millions of people around the world in praying for your recovery, Princess Kate”.
Unanimous
Newspapers dedicate their Saturday front pages to the Princess of Wales’s cancer.
yesterday
in symptoms
Unsurprisingly, Kate Middleton is on the front page of the British press for Saturday’s editions.
prevention
What if the Princess of Wales’ speaking turns out to be saving?
A family matter
There is a time of peace between Sussex and Wales, while Prince William’s wife battles cancer.
Closer than ever
Hospitalized at the same time in a London clinic, Charles and Kate were in constant contact for two months.
A tendentious message from the First Lady
Not many words are needed for Jill Biden, the wife of the American President: “You are courageous and we love you”. Straight to the point!
Support from Meghan and Harry
It was undoubtedly the most anticipated press release. British royal correspondents release the message sent by the Duchess and Duke of Sussex’s spokeswoman following the announcement of her sister-in-law’s cancer. “We wish Kate and her family health and healing and hope they can do so privately and peacefully.”They declare.
Macron’s message
It was in English that Emmanuel Macron reacted to the Princess of Wales’s cancer announcement. “Monsieur, during the difficult time you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a speedy recovery. Your strength and resilience inspire us all”He wrote.
Canada followed
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also praised Kate’s “courage” in sharing her diagnosis. “On behalf of Canadians, I extend my support to him during his treatment. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”He wrote.
Wimble’s support
He is the tutelary figure of the London tennis tournament. So Wimbledon cannot fail to be in the Princess of Wales’s thoughts. “We wish the Princess of Wales all the best as she takes the time she needs to make a full recovery.”X indicates a press release published on
“The English in Mourning”
Details from TF1 Correspondent Alice Stern in London following the Princess of Wales’ cancer announcement.
Kate diagnosed with cancer: “Shock for the English”Source: TF1 information
Flashback
We rewind these past few special weeks for the Windsors:
United Middleton
James, the Princess of Wales’ younger brother, shared a new, very poetic message of support on Instagram. “Over the years, we’ve climbed many mountains together. As a family, we’ll climb this climb with you too,” he captioned the childhood photo.
Saving speech?
“High-profile cancer cases often inspire people to become more aware or think about their own health”Michelle Mitchell, Director General of Cancer Research UK, notes in a press release congratulating the Princess of Wales. “A speedy and complete recovery and return to health.” “If people notice something that isn’t normal for them or doesn’t go away, they should see their GP. It might not be cancer. But if it is cancer, finding it at an early stage means that treatment is more likely. is. to succeed.”, she adds. By revealing his enlarged prostate, Charles III helped explode research on the subject.
Mobilized Social Networks
They had fun for weeks before worrying. Internet users reacted en masse after Kate Middleton’s official communication. According to social media monitoring tool Visibrain, 162,448 messages were published on X in the space of an hour after his cancer announcement, or 2708 per minute.
An idea from Westminster
It is a special place for the Princess of Wales. Westminster Abbey, where Kate Middleton became Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on April 29, 2011, in turn shared a message of support. “We hope Her Royal Highness feels supported by the love around her and finds renewed hope in our prayers for her.”The Dean of Westminster writes.
Two months of speculation and rumours
Some imagined it abroad, others recovered from failed cosmetic surgery. The Princess of Wales has been the subject of the wildest theories. We rewind two months “particularly difficult”As she recalled to herself.
Kate with cancer: A look back at two months of rumors and speculationSource: TF1 information
Support from his brother
It is with a light heart that James Middleton publicly reacted to the announcement of the illness of the Princess of Wales. The younger brother of the future queen of England commented on the publication on Instagram of the official message.
“Extremely sad” White House
“We are deeply saddened to hear this news.”Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis announced by a spokesperson for the US presidency. “This is terrible news.”Karin underlines Jean-Pierre, calling for “Respect privacy” The Princess of Wales and her family.
Rishi Sunak wishes him a “full and speedy” recovery
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has wished him well “Thorough and Fast” To Princess Kate. “I know I speak for the entire country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and I look forward to seeing her back when she is ready.”writes the head of the conservative government in a press release.
Charles III “Proud” of Kate’s “Courage”
King Charles III reacted to the news of Kate Middleton’s cancer “proud” No “Courage” of the Princess of Wales. “Her Majesty is very proud of Catherine for the courage she has shown in speaking out as she did”suggests a palace spokesman, who makes it clear that the British are sovereign “Been in close touch with his beloved daughter-in-law during these last weeks”.
Kate and Charles are dealing with illness
Kate Middleton’s health journey is similar to that of her father-in-law. Both were admitted to a London clinic in January. She underwent an abdominal operation to treat an enlarged prostate. It was only after these procedures that he was diagnosed with cancer. Be it Kensington Palace or Buckingham, the mode of communication remains the same. The Princess of Wales and Charles III kept their entire diagnosis to themselves. A completely normal approach, because members of the British royal family also have the right to medical confidentiality.
His message to the sick
Kate Middleton is reserving her last words for those who are battling the same illness as her. “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been touched by cancer. To all those facing this disease, regardless of its form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone”, she concludes.
His appeal to the masses
Against the backdrop of conspiracy theories on social networks, in recent weeks unprecedented scrutiny, Kate Middleton is asking that her private life be respected. “We hope you understand that as a family we need time, space and privacy now that I have completed my treatment. My work has always given me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to returning whenever I can. Looking. But for now I need to focus on full healing.”she declares.
she’s fun”
“As I told (my children), I am doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on things that will help me heal in my mind and body. Having William close to me is a great source of comfort and healing. Source. The love, support and kindness so many of you have shown. It means so much to both of us.”Kate Middleton insists.
A “huge shock” for her husband and children.
“This is obviously a big shockKate Middleton says. William and I have done all we can to deal with and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this took some time. It took me some time to recover from a major operation to be able to start my treatment. But more importantly it took time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that was right for them and to reassure them that I would be fine.”
How his cancer was discovered
“I had major abdominal surgery in London in January and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous”Kate Middleton explains. “The operation was successful but the tests done later showed cancer cells. My medical team advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment.”she adds.
Kate’s message
It was in a video that the Princess of Wales announced that she was suffering from cancer. Find it in full:
