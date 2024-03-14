PSG’s seven potential opponents in the quarter-finals

The eight who have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League are now known. It’s Friday, at RMC Sport, where PSG will find out their future opponent.

You should definitely not miss this meeting. The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will take place this Friday March 15 at noon at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland (to be followed live on RMC Sport).

>> Subscribe to RMC Sport offers to watch Champions League

It will also be a full print as the entire table will be declared. In addition to the quarters, we will therefore know a possible semi-final and a possible final. For this open draw, there will be no seeding or defense by country. The eight clubs still in the running could meet opponents they have already faced in the group stage or opponents from the same country.

Returning to the quarter-finals after calmly eliminating Real Sociedad (2-0, 2-1) in the Round of 16, PSG could fall on very heavy ground at this stage of the competition. The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played on April 9-10 and the return leg on April 16-17.

Possible opponents for PSG:

Arsenal (Eng)

FC Barcelona (Esp)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Manchester City (Eng)

Real Madrid (Esp)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Atlético de Madrid (Esp)