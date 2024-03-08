Lamine Yamal led Barça against Mallorca
Without several injured starters and without the suspended Xavi, FC Barcelona won the opening match of the 28th day of La Liga against Mallorca (1-0) thanks to a great goal from youngster Lamine Yamal. Five days before facing Naples in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League (1-1 in the first leg), the Blaugrana have best prepared for this crucial meeting for the rest of their season.
Coached by Oscar Hernandez, Xavi’s brother, Barca remained faithful to their level of play for the season. The Catalans had control of the ball, but had trouble creating danger around the Mallorcan goal. And when Rafinha wins a penalty, Ilkay Gundogan trips Predrag Rajkovic and converts (24th). A twist was harder to swallow as the Brazilian was injured at the blunder and replaced by Fermin Lopez (37th). Having just entered the game, he almost cheated Rajkovic, but the former Reims goalkeeper still kept an eye on his cage (44th).
Yamal in super warrior mode
After the break, the Serb once again frustrated Barcelona’s residents, deflecting Lamin Yamal’s curling left-foot shot over the bar (57th). The most dangerous player on his team, the 16-year-old Spaniard tricked the Mallorca goalkeeper. Served by Robert Lewandowski, who had arrived ten minutes earlier, the young Nugget broke into the area before landing on his left foot and curling his shot into the opposite corner (73rd). The reigning champions then managed to win by the slimmest of margins at the end of the match.
Thanks to this result, Barcelona are temporarily in second place in La Liga, five points behind leaders Real Madrid, with 28 remaining matches remaining. Girona (3rd) welcome Osasuna on Saturday while the Madrilenians host Celta Vigo on Sunday.
