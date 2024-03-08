Lamine Yamal led Barça against Mallorca

Coached by Oscar Hernandez, Xavi’s brother, Barca remained faithful to their level of play for the season. The Catalans had control of the ball, but had trouble creating danger around the Mallorcan goal. And when Rafinha wins a penalty, Ilkay Gundogan trips Predrag Rajkovic and converts (24th). A twist was harder to swallow as the Brazilian was injured at the blunder and replaced by Fermin Lopez (37th). Having just entered the game, he almost cheated Rajkovic, but the former Reims goalkeeper still kept an eye on his cage (44th).