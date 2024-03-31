PSG’s lineup against OM: Luis Enrique decided for Mbappé

PSG coach Luis Enrique has once again made a big decision on starting Kylian Mbappé against OM on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain will face Olympique de Marseille on Sunday evening at the end of matchday 27 of Ligue 1. Championship leaders, PSG (59pts) should maintain their position in this classic against OM (7).E39E). A classic that already promises to heat up with tackles by the media interposed by players from the two clubs. One certainty surrounding this match is whether or not to start Kylian Mbappé who should play his last classic this evening. A question that Luis Enrique decided against OM in his XI.

Getty

Test match for OM – PSG, Luis Enrique

PSG enters the final stretch of its season this evening. If the classic against OM has no impact on the future of the championship, it should allow the Parisian club to prepare for its next big event. Luis Enrique’s men have a double-header to negotiate in particular, with a Coupe de France semi-final against Rennes (April 3) and a Champions League quarter-final against Barca (April 10 and 16). For this, the Spanish technician will play this evening against Olympique de Marseille with surprising selections.

Getty

Big changes in Luis Enrique’s defence

PSG will play in a 4-3-3 pattern against OM as they have many weeks. On the other hand, there will be changes in all lines. In goal, Luis Enrique may have decided to start Keylor Navas, thus leaving Gianluigi Donnarumma to rest. In the absence of Marquinhos, who still remains, it is Danilo Pereira and Lucas Beraldo who should occupy the central hinge. On the right, Luis Enrique Achraf will do without Hakimi in favor of Warren Zaire-Emery while Lucas Hernandez will replace him on the left.

Getty

Luis Enrique’s decision on Kylian Mbappé

In midfield, there shouldn’t be any big surprises. The midfield trio should consist of Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte and Fabian Ruiz. It is in attack that Luis Enrique is eagerly awaited, especially regarding Kylian Mbappe. While he should play his last Classic this evening against OM, the French international should really start as a starter. In this case he will be joined by two other Blues, Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani, in PSG’s offensive animation.

Getty

PSG’s expected lineup against OM

Navas – Zaire-Emery, Danilo, Beraldo, Hernandez – Vitinha, Ugarte, Ruiz – Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappé