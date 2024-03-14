Amelie Aude-Castera accused of defamation against the former leader of the French Football Federation

Sports Minister, Amelie Aude-Castera in Paris on March 11, 2024. Anne-Christine Paujulat / AFP

Sports Minister, Amelie Aude-Castera was found guilty in December 2023 in an investigation by the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) following Noel Le Grat’s defamation complaint, we learn. world Thursday March 14 from a source close to the matter, confirming the information of Agence-France-Presse (AFP). In a press release, Cassation Court Attorney General Remy Heitz, who works as a public prosecutor at CJR, confirmed the minister’s accusation by the commission of inquiry. “Public defamation of a person”.

A judicial inquiry has been open to the CJR, which is the jurisdiction authorized to judge ministers in the exercise of their functions, since June 21, to investigate a complaint by a former boss of French football, who accused the minister in February 2023. Its management of the French Football Federation (FFF).

At the start of the judicial inquiry, in November 2023, the Sports Ministry confirmed that M.me Oudéa-Castera was “quiet” And “Ready to answer”what she did “In recent months, publicly and on various occasions, for the baseless accusations of Mr. Le Great”. His lawyerme Oudéa-Castera, for her part, did not want to comment.

Noel Le Graet resigned in February 2023 from the FFF, which he had led since 2011, following a disappointing audit report from the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research (IGESR) on his management, amid allegations of sexual harassment.

“Inappropriate Behavior”

According to the findings of the report, “NLG” Not anymore “Legitimacy Necessary to Administer and Represent” French football. In question: a ” highly centralized exercise of power”, “excessive alcohol consumption”, “media excess”, a “Inappropriate behavior towards women” And “The Failures of FFF’s Governance”.

A few hours after his departure, Mr. Le Graet’s lawyer announced the filing of a complaint, and confirmed that Mr. Le Graetme Oudéa-Castera was “lied” On this report. He also highlighted the difference between the summary of the document published on February 15, 2023, which mentioned “words” and text messages, “Words or writings that are ambiguous to some and clearly sexual in nature to others”and its perfection.

The process in press law matters makes it almost automatic, after a defamation complaint, a referral to an investigating judge and the indictment of the author of the comment, substantial discussion takes place at the hearing. However, the case law before the CJR is different.

For example, in 2014, the Requests Committee immediately dismissed a defamation complaint from controversial polemicist Dieudonné against then-Interior Minister Manuel Valls on the grounds that the offense of defamation had not been sufficiently demonstrated.

