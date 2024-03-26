PSG: Unbelievable, Real Madrid announce Mbappé’s arrival live?
It’s an open secret, but Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG. The formalities are long overdue, but everyone now understands that he will sign for Real Madrid. Moreover, Aurélien Tchouameni spilled the beans in spite of himself with a sentence that said a lot about Kylian Mbappé’s arrival.
Everyone knows it, but no one should say it. This is how the situation can be summed up Kylian Mbappé including the departure of PSG No doubt now. However, the team of players is waiting for the best moment to make it official. Also Aurelian Chaumeny That would have been taken care of.
Interesting exit of Tchouameni
” The Spanish are really aware of the player that Callian is… although, when they actually see him everyday, they will realize the greatness of the player. », blurted out the midfielder Real Madrid on the microphone TelefootIt implies more than before Kylian Mbappé was going to PSG.
Mbappé also spilling the beans?
Moreover, for its part, Kylian Mbappé also announced that at PSG, his decision was known: “ People will know. I will reach Euro with peace of mind. I am already at peace, people’s minds will be at peace. It’s not a topic at the club anymore, no one talks to me about it. There is no problem with that. I will go to the Euros with peace of mind and the certainty of doing great things “