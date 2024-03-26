Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Unbelievable, Real Madrid announce Mbappé’s arrival live?

Published on March 26, 2024 at 4:15 am



Hungry for sport, he grew up to the sound of Formula 1 engines and the exploits of Ronaldinho. Today, with a master’s degree in sports journalism, he no longer misses an F1 Grand Prix or a PSG match, two of his passions and specialties.

It’s an open secret, but Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG. The formalities are long overdue, but everyone now understands that he will sign for Real Madrid. Moreover, Aurélien Tchouameni spilled the beans in spite of himself with a sentence that said a lot about Kylian Mbappé’s arrival.

Everyone knows it, but no one should say it. This is how the situation can be summed up Kylian Mbappé including the departure of PSG No doubt now. However, the team of players is waiting for the best moment to make it official. Also Aurelian Chaumeny That would have been taken care of.

Interesting exit of Tchouameni

” The Spanish are really aware of the player that Callian is… although, when they actually see him everyday, they will realize the greatness of the player. », blurted out the midfielder Real Madrid on the microphone Telefoot It implies more than before Kylian Mbappé was going to PSG.

Mbappé also spilling the beans?