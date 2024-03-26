Sports

PSG: Unbelievable, Real Madrid announce Mbappé’s arrival live?

Photo of Admin Admin32 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Unbelievable, Real Madrid announce Mbappé’s arrival live?

Published on March 26, 2024 at 4:15 am

Hungry for sport, he grew up to the sound of Formula 1 engines and the exploits of Ronaldinho. Today, with a master’s degree in sports journalism, he no longer misses an F1 Grand Prix or a PSG match, two of his passions and specialties.

It’s an open secret, but Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG. The formalities are long overdue, but everyone now understands that he will sign for Real Madrid. Moreover, Aurélien Tchouameni spilled the beans in spite of himself with a sentence that said a lot about Kylian Mbappé’s arrival.

Everyone knows it, but no one should say it. This is how the situation can be summed up Kylian Mbappé including the departure of PSG No doubt now. However, the team of players is waiting for the best moment to make it official. Also Aurelian Chaumeny That would have been taken care of.

Interesting exit of Tchouameni

The Spanish are really aware of the player that Callian is… although, when they actually see him everyday, they will realize the greatness of the player. », blurted out the midfielder Real Madrid on the microphone TelefootIt implies more than before Kylian Mbappé was going to PSG.

Mbappé also spilling the beans?

Moreover, for its part, Kylian Mbappé also announced that at PSG, his decision was known: “ People will know. I will reach Euro with peace of mind. I am already at peace, people’s minds will be at peace. It’s not a topic at the club anymore, no one talks to me about it. There is no problem with that. I will go to the Euros with peace of mind and the certainty of doing great things

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin32 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Mercato: Will Mbappé’s successor PSG fail?

February 21, 2024

Leo Messi (Inter Miami) expected to play at least 45 minutes in Hong Kong

February 5, 2024

Nantes wrote to the technical directorate of refereeing after Arre Comart’s injury

January 30, 2024

Mercato – PSG: Will Thunderbolt come with Mbappé?

January 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button