Ligue 1. Ten Parisians ahead, one Marseilles behind… Who are the highest paid footballers?

It’s no surprise: Kylian Mbappé is the richest footballer in Ligue 1, according to the top 30 salaries of Ligue 1 footballers, announced by the newspaper on Thursday, March 21. team .

The French football star will earn 6 million euros in total monthly salary at PSG. There are five times more than the following in this ranking, the top 10 of which is made up of players from Paris only. Which is easily doubted. Parisian salaries are very high and again, our colleagues team It shows “Parisian payroll now better under control”…

Dembele, Marquinhos, Hernandez…: an exclusively Parisian top 10

Ousmane Dembele is second in the ranking. Since his departure from FC Barcelona, ​​the French international striker has earned €1,120,000 (gross salary). Like Brazil international and PSG captain, Marquinhos.

Next come defender Lucas Hernandez and Skriniar with 1,100,000 euros. Then PSG’s Italian goalkeeper is in 6th place with €849,500, making him the highest paid goalkeeper in France and possibly the world. Spaniard Marco Asensio, formerly of Real Madrid, is ranked 7th. Randal Kolo Muani is 8th with €750,000. Moroccan Achraf Hakimi is 9th with €738,600 and PSG’s French defender Nordy Mukilte completes this Parisian top 10 with €700,000.

The first non-Parisian player in the rankings is 11th

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Marseille’s highest paid. | Photo: Pablo Moreno / Reuters View full screen

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Marseille’s highest paid. | Photo: Pablo Moreno / Reuters

To find the first non-Parisian player, you have to come in 11th place in the ranking occupied by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. OM had already broken the bank to lure Alexis Sanchez to Canebière (in a salary of around €500,000). To lure the former Arsenal and Chelsea player, Marseille leaders offered him more: €650,000. Joaquin Correa, the Chilean, earns almost as much, although his playing time has been reduced since his arrival at Marseille.

Then we find Monegasque captain Ben Yedder (€650,000) on the same salary as Aubameyang. After that, there are four more Parisians (Kimpembe, €640,000; Navas, €572,600; Barcola €550,000; Kurzawa, €500,000). And in 17th and 18th place in the ranking, Lyonnais first appears: Alexandre Lacazette and Nemanja Matic, ex-Rnainais, both earn €500,000.

Find the top 20:

1. K. Mbappé (PSG): €6,000,000.

2. O. Dembele (PSG): €1,120,000.

3. Marquinhos (PSG): €1,120,000.

4. L. Hernandez (PSG): €1,110,000.

5. Mr Skriniar (PSG): €1,100,000.

6. G. Donnarumma (PSG): €849,500.

7. Mr. Asensio (PSG): €831,000.

8. R. Kolo Muani (PSG): €750,000.

9. A. Hakimi (PSG): €738,600.

10. N. Mukile (PSG): €700,000.

11. PE Aubameyang (OM): €650,000.

12. W. Ben Yedder (Monaco): €650,000.

13. P. Kimpembe (PSG): €640,000.

14. K. Navas (PSG): €572,600.

15. B. Barcola (PSG) €550,000.

16. L. Kurzawa (PSG): €500,000.

17. A. Lacazette (OL): €500,000.

18. N. Matic (OL): €500,000.

19. G. Kondogbia (OM): €450,000.

20. J. Veretout (OM): €450,000).