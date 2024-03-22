Top 14 – Creations of Castres – Racing 92: A Hinge Santiago Arata and Luis Le Brun, Gael Fico and the returning international

After two consecutive defeats, Castres seeks out Pierre-Fabre. Racing 92 has finally ended its bad streak and is counting on its return to international matches to continue. Gael Fico, Cameron Walkie and Nolan Le Garec will line up from the start. On the Castres side, Santiago Arata will link up with Luis Le Brun.

Early XV of Castres : 15. Poplin; 14. Nakosi, 13. Seguret, 12. Kokagi, 11. Huleu; 10. Le Brun, 9. Arata; 7. Champion de Crespini, 8. Ardron, 6. Babilot (cap.); 5. Staniforth, 4. Decline; 3. Thomas, 2. Zarantonello, 1. Guerois. \ud83d\uddd2\ufe0f??? ?? ?????????

With Bank Popular Occitane! Find out the 2️⃣3️⃣ Olympians who will defend our colors against Racing 92 tomorrow at 5:00pm! \ud83d\udd35\u26aa\ufe0f ???? ????????? !\u2694\ufe0f#COR92 #TeamCO pic.twitter.com/oU8aidnc0E — Castres Olympic (@CastresRugby) March 22, 2024 substitute : 16. Colona, ​​17. Tichit 18. Marwat, 19. Delaporte, 20. Papali’i, 21. Fernandez, 22. Botitu, 23. Chilacava. Starting XV of Racing 92 : 15.Spring; 14. Wade, 13. Fico, 12. Chavanci (Cap), 11. Naituvi; 10. Guibert, 9. Le Garec; 7. Bowdon, 8. Joseph, 6. Diallo; 5. Rowlands, 4. Walkie; 3. Nyakane, 2. Cat, 1.Collinger. substitute : 16. Naricia, 17. Julian, 18. Sanconi, 19. Kamikamika, 20. Meliande, 21. Clemenzac, 22. Arundel, 23. Leclayat.

