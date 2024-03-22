Sports

Top 14 – Creations of Castres – Racing 92: A Hinge Santiago Arata and Luis Le Brun, Gael Fico and the returning international

After two consecutive defeats, Castres seeks out Pierre-Fabre. Racing 92 has finally ended its bad streak and is counting on its return to international matches to continue. Gael Fico, Cameron Walkie and Nolan Le Garec will line up from the start. On the Castres side, Santiago Arata will link up with Luis Le Brun.

Early XV of Castres : 15. Poplin; 14. Nakosi, 13. Seguret, 12. Kokagi, 11. Huleu; 10. Le Brun, 9. Arata; 7. Champion de Crespini, 8. Ardron, 6. Babilot (cap.); 5. Staniforth, 4. Decline; 3. Thomas, 2. Zarantonello, 1. Guerois.

substitute : 16. Colona, ​​17. Tichit 18. Marwat, 19. Delaporte, 20. Papali’i, 21. Fernandez, 22. Botitu, 23. Chilacava.

Starting XV of Racing 92 : 15.Spring; 14. Wade, 13. Fico, 12. Chavanci (Cap), 11. Naituvi; 10. Guibert, 9. Le Garec; 7. Bowdon, 8. Joseph, 6. Diallo; 5. Rowlands, 4. Walkie; 3. Nyakane, 2. Cat, 1.Collinger.

substitute : 16. Naricia, 17. Julian, 18. Sanconi, 19. Kamikamika, 20. Meliande, 21. Clemenzac, 22. Arundel, 23. Leclayat.

