PSG strict measures during Ramadan

In recent days, the debate over the conduct of Ramadan has resurfaced once again in French football. The FFF is particularly noted by some observers for its very strict stance towards players practicing fasting. Enough to evoke strong emotion while the scars of past controversies, particularly on Nice’s side, have not fully healed. Fortunately, for some clubs, Ramadan is not a point of contention.

A room equipped for fasting

This is especially the case with the PSG side, where we decide to adapt without batting an eyelid. In any case, this is what Djamel reveals, known to Parisian supporters at X for his reliable information on the capital club. Questioned on the subject, the latter confirms that Ramadan is not a controversial topic at PSG, which has accepted in a concrete manner. A room is made for fasting people so that they can eat before sunrise or after sunset. At the same time, specific support is planned with advice to combine Ramadan and high level sports practice during this month. The adaptation was apparently welcomed by supporters of the Parisian club.

In sum

During Ramadan, PSG took clear steps to support its players. Unlike the FFF, which has been criticized for its rigidity, the club has set up a space for those practicing fasting with strict supervision to harmonize sport and tradition. An initiative praised by supporters.

