Olivier Dell’Oglio puts the pressure on AJA!

Olivier Dell’Oglio Geoffroy-Guichard presented himself at a press conference ahead of Auxerre’s reception this Saturday. To set up a duel, the ASSE coach decided to shift the pressure onto the shoulders of AJA, the current leader of Ligue 2.

Olivier Dell’Oglio in the first leg at Auxerre (5-2, Day 14 of Ligue 2): ” I watched the match, painfully remembered. There’s a lot missing, that’s clear. Afterwards, matches sometimes turn into nothing. He also has some personality that really came out back in the day. But I also didn’t think that the Auxerre team was completely dominant in terms of scores. I find the score a bit harsh. But with this first leg, it is definitely better to return. There’s a slight twist on that. »

“I think the boys were hurt by the result. We expect everywhere. Now, the situation today is that Auxerre is the leader, they are the champions, they should go ahead. For us, if we can bring down the leader and stop his streak, we will not be embarrassed, we will be there, that is clear. »

On AJ Auxerre: “Today, they are the top team in Ligue 2. Because at the same time, they have the quality of being very consistent in their results. So, in fact, it positions them as hyper-favourites. But hey, we’re here to play spoilsport and we’ll play it to the end. »

“They managed the relegation to Ligue 2 very well. I think it’s a team that knows each other, the key players have been playing together for a while. They managed it well, their main strength is They are consistent, they don’t have too many setbacks, injuries. They were able to strengthen themselves in the winter transfer window. It’s well thought out, it’s well balanced. I know Christophe Pellissier a little bit, it doesn’t surprise me. He certainly Put his hand in it and it shows. Since the start of the season, I really see him above the rest. »