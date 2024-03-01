controversy. Rennes did not relinquish his full share of the revenue, Le Puy Fut recovered

President Christophe Gauthier had already left when he discovered that Stade Rennais had not released all ticket revenue to Puy Foot.

As the excitement of a frenetic evening subsided after a narrow quarter-final defeat of the Coupe de France (1-3), Puy Foot’s leaders were in for a very unpleasant surprise.

Puy Foot still has hope

So he hasn’t been able to speak to the Breton leaders yet, and doesn’t want to before doing so. Because whoever made the “choice of the heart” by preferring the inversion of Geoffroy-Guichard at Rojazon Park, which would have been more profitable for his club, still hopes to collect the full amount of ticket revenue that grows around. 320,000 euros.

While the visiting club’s share is around 110,000 euros, he chose to take 55,000 for his travel expenses.

incomprehensible

A gesture misunderstood by Le Puy Foote who had not formally agreed to the fact that he was waiving his stake in full from the Rennes club before the match. But who “suggested” it, we whisper from the ponot club.

As a reminder, Dunkirk (5,500) and Laval (8,000) left with their full share of the proceeds, but far less damaging to Le Puy Foot who spent 180,000 euros to host this match in Chaudron.