Sports

controversy. Rennes did not relinquish his full share of the revenue, Le Puy Fut recovered

Photo of Admin Admin35 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

As the excitement of a frenetic evening subsided after a narrow quarter-final defeat of the Coupe de France (1-3), Puy Foot’s leaders were in for a very unpleasant surprise.

President Christophe Gauthier had already left when he discovered that Stade Rennais had not released all ticket revenue to Puy Foot.

Puy Foot still has hope

So he hasn’t been able to speak to the Breton leaders yet, and doesn’t want to before doing so. Because whoever made the “choice of the heart” by preferring the inversion of Geoffroy-Guichard at Rojazon Park, which would have been more profitable for his club, still hopes to collect the full amount of ticket revenue that grows around. 320,000 euros.

While the visiting club’s share is around 110,000 euros, he chose to take 55,000 for his travel expenses.

incomprehensible

A gesture misunderstood by Le Puy Foote who had not formally agreed to the fact that he was waiving his stake in full from the Rennes club before the match. But who “suggested” it, we whisper from the ponot club.

As a reminder, Dunkirk (5,500) and Laval (8,000) left with their full share of the proceeds, but far less damaging to Le Puy Foot who spent 180,000 euros to host this match in Chaudron.

(TagsToTranslate)French Football Cup

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin35 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“We hope things will settle down in the coming weeks,” says Mbappé per Chouamey (Real Madrid).

2 weeks ago

We’re going to watch Benerhama at work… Follow this Ligue 1 match with us from 4:45pm….

3 weeks ago

Alex Verdugo and the NY Yankees close a millionaire deal

January 12, 2024

Mbappé’s departure: PSG make a big announcement!

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button