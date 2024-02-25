Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG – Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé’s double play, exposed as a lie?

Published on February 25, 2024 at 8:45 am



Kylian Mbappé’s departure is now confirmed, Nasser El-Khelafi was warned of his departure by his player a few days ago. A carefully considered decision that the French international might have made long ago, enough to call into question his speech at the start of the year after the Champions Trophy.

The PSG Prepared for life without Kylian Mbappé. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the 25-year-old striker gave the information Nasser al-Khelafi That he would not stay in the capital, his arrival real Madrid Now it seemed inevitable. His public speech is expected, Kylian Mbappé His situation since the start of the year and the wins against him have not been mentioned Toulouse In the Champions Trophy.

Mbappé’s public lie?

“ No, I haven’t made up my mind yet, I haven’t made a choice », authenticated Kylian Mbappé On January 3, when the consequences of a possible departure are minimized PSG : “ Anyway, with the agreement I made with the president this summer, it doesn’t matter what I decide. We managed to keep all parties safe and maintain the peace of the club, which remains paramount. » An outing that has a distinct resonance today.

Mbappé knew he would leave