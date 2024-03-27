Bayern Munich are considering a Zinedine Zidane-Franc Ribery pairing for their bench

On 21 February, Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel announced the end of their association at the end of the 2023–24 season. “FC Bayern Munich and coach Thomas Tuchel have jointly decided to end the collaboration, which was initially scheduled to end on June 30, 2025, on June 30, 2024. This is the result of a friendly conversation between CEO Jean-Christian Driesson and Thomas. Tuchel, can we read on the press release published by the Bavarian. Less than a year after arriving in Munich, TT was chosen to replace Julian Nagelsmann, he failed.

Apart from the disappointing results, the attitude of the German technician has angered people at the club, especially among the players. By mutual agreement, both parties therefore decided to part ways within a few months. But the residents of the Allianz Arena are already looking for a successor. Everyone knows the priority because it is Xabi Alonso. But the Spaniard, who has been impressing at Bayer Leverkusen, is also in the sights of Liverpool, who are looking for Jurgen Klopp’s successor. At the same time, the Germans are looking for other ways.

Ribery Asset

Roberto de Zerbi’s name was mentioned, as was Zinedine Zidane’s. Freed from the end of his adventure at Real Madrid, the French technician wants to return to service. But with Didier Deschamps at the helm of the France team and Carlo Ancelotti’s extension at Real Madrid, two important doors have closed. In England, Manchester United dream of recruiting him to lead Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s project. In Italy, Juventus, where he played as a player, also followed him in the event of Massimiliano Allegri’s departure. An exciting challenge for ZZ, who will be in his element.

Regarding Bayern Munich, the management appreciates his profile, his experience and his aura. But it remains to be seen what Zizo thinks, who has always preferred projects where he has mastered the language. An essential point for him. But Bayern have the resources and ideas to convince him. Sportbuild Indicates that a Zidane-Ribery tandem is being considered. The 40-year-old former club player knows the Bavarian home very well and wants to return there as a coach. The idea of ​​taking a youth team came. But a tie-up with Zidane, of whom he would be a deputy, would be a possible solution for German decision-makers. It remains to be seen if Zidane will be interested and if the idea will come to fruition.