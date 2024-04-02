PSG, Mbappé dynasty upset with Luis Enrique

The Mbappé dynasty returned against Luis Enrique after a new dispute between the two men.

Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappé are used to it now. Both men are always in the news after PSG matches for more than a month. Despite the reputation of a classic between OM and PSG, the clash was relegated to the background in favor of Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappé. A new controversy is also linked to the player’s team.

Mbappé unhappy? Luis Enrique doesn’t care

With Kylian Mbappé announcing his intention to leave PSG at the end of the season, he is no longer the same player in Luis Enrique’s eyes. The Spanish technician no longer relies on Bondinois and no longer specifically forces him to play all Ligue 1 matches. Mbappé only played 90 minutes on the pitch during the 6–2 win against Montpellier. The Parisian coach did it again during the classic against OM and got tired of justifying himself every time.

Getty

“Mbappé disappointed to go out? Why disappointed? That’s what I say about it every week. It is very boring. I am the coach and I will decide until my last day in Paris. I am trying to find the best solution for the club. Maybe I’m wrong. Do you agree with me? oh yes But I don’t mind if you don’t. At the end of the match Luis Enrique came out on Prime Video’s microphone.

The Mbappé clan is furious with Luis Enrique

However, Kylian Mbappé clearly showed his displeasure this time. First, the pout of the player who went straight to the locker room after the exit showed his annoyance. After that, the iconic release of the tricolor on Instagram confirmed the breakup with Luis Enrique. And this Monday, it was Bondinois’ servant who gave it another level.

Indeed, L’Equipe newspaper reports that the Mbappé clan were not particularly appreciative of the player’s substitution on the hour mark against OM. According to the French daily, the player group also sees this as a lack of respect for Kylian Mbappe, especially since the latter was playing his last classic.