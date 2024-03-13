All qualified for the quarter finals

Zapping the national football Laure Bouleau: “I imagine a sequence where Mbappé talks about the Les Bleus match…”

There is only one French club. On the eve of the last two rounds of the Champions League last 16 second leg, six of the last eight teams who will compete for the most beautiful club trophy are now known. Manchester City, the defending champions, effectively made short work of Copenhagen (6-2) and logically qualified for the quarter-finals of the Big Years Cup. Real Madrid, winner of RB Leipzig (2-1), Bayern Munich, winner of Matteo Guendozzi’s Lazio Rome (3-1) and Paris-Saint-Germain, who beat Real Sociedad (4-1), two new Big names joined. them this Tuesday, March 12. FC Barcelona narrowly avoided Naples, winning by a total score of four goals, while Arsenal went to penalties against FC Porto. This Wednesday evening, Inter Milan travel to Atletico Madrid after their first leg win (1-0), while everything remains to be done after Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven drew in the first leg.’ (1-1).

Qualifiers for the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Manchester City (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Paris-Saint-Germain (France)

FC Barcelona (Spain)

Arsenal (England)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) or Inter Milan (Italy)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)