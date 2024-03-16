Sports

PSG: FC Barcelona star sends message to Dembele

Football – PSG

PSG: FC Barcelona star sends message to Dembele

Published on March 16, 2024

After spending six seasons there, Ousmane Dembele decided to leave FC Barcelona to join PSG last summer. During the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the French international will reunite with his former teammates. According to Robert Lewandowski, a double confrontation that risks becoming sentimental for him.

PSG is now certain. After elimination Real Sociedad In the round of 16, Capital will face the club FC Barcelona A special meeting for the quarter Ousmane Dembelewho left last summer Barca To join Paris, as part of an estimated €50M transfer.

“For him, I think this match could be very emotional”

After several months, Ousmane Dembele So no will return to the lawn FC Barcelona and reunites with his former teammates. “ It is not only Kylian Mbappé, but also other players like Ousmane Dembélé. For that I think this match could be very emotional “, said Robert LewandowskiIn comments relayed by Mundo Deportivo.

“We will play the semi-finals”

In terms of double confrontation PSG, Robert Lewandowski Said he was rather optimistic: ” I am sure we will play better than the two games against Napoli and play in the semi-finals.. »

