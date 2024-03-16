Football – PSG

PSG: FC Barcelona star sends message to Dembele

After spending six seasons there, Ousmane Dembele decided to leave FC Barcelona to join PSG last summer. During the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the French international will reunite with his former teammates. According to Robert Lewandowski, a double confrontation that risks becoming sentimental for him.

PSG is now certain. After elimination Real Sociedad In the round of 16, Capital will face the club FC Barcelona A special meeting for the quarter Ousmane Dembelewho left last summer Barca To join Paris, as part of an estimated €50M transfer.

“For him, I think this match could be very emotional”

After several months, Ousmane Dembele So no will return to the lawn FC Barcelona and reunites with his former teammates. “ It is not only Kylian Mbappé, but also other players like Ousmane Dembélé. For that I think this match could be very emotional “, said Robert LewandowskiIn comments relayed by Mundo Deportivo .

“We will play the semi-finals”