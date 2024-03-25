We know the referee of the Classic this Sunday (and he’s a regular at the event)

Benoit Bastien was chosen as the referee for the match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday (8:45 pm) at the end of the 27th day of Ligue 1. He has already officiated seven matches between the two teams. Ambiguous results for the Marseille club.

As with every meeting between the two teams, his decisions will be scrutinized carefully. When Olympique de Marseille welcome Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday in matchday 27 of Ligue 1 (8:45pm), Benoit Bastian has been appointed as the main referee.

Benoît Bastian will be assisted by Hicham Zakrani and Aurelien Barthomieu (touchdown referees) as well as Jeremy Pignard and Hamid Guinai (video). Marc Boulangier will take the role of the fourth referee.

A bleak result for OM… but a last bad memory for Paris

Benoit Bastian is a regular in this main event. In his career, he led the Clasico seven times for PSG for a record of six victories and one draw. The last time he refereed the two teams, in October 2021, they drew 0-0 at the Velodrome. Achraf Hakimi was sent off in the 57th minute of the game.