150,000 free tickets to Seine-Saint-Denis

The Seine-Saint-Denis department announced on Tuesday that it would distribute 150,000 free tickets to its residents for Olympic and Paralympic Games events in Paris, adding 28,000 places for the opening ceremony on the Seine on July 26.

“More than 10% of the population of Seine-Saint-Denis will be able to attend an event or opening ceremony”During the press conference – the president of the department (PS) Stephan Troussel – which in fact has more than 1.65 million inhabitants – rejoiced.

These entries come from state allocations, the Paris-2024 Organizing Committee, the Île-de-France region and ticket purchases.

The department of Seine-Saint-Denis, where the bulk of the event will be held, spent more than a million euros on the purchase of 40,000 tickets.

The target audience for allocating these positions is specifically “College students, with nearly 17,000 places that will be offered to them”. Elderly people, people with disabilities, people away from employment, regional agents and sports movements will also benefit.

After a brief struggle with the state and communities, Seine-Saint-Denis won an extension to the distribution of about 220,000 free places for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

section “There will be 13% of ticket sales or 28,000 tickets”. About that “from a higher category”, “We are fully satisfied”took Mr. Troussel into confidence.

Of this quota, 10,000 places are allocated to the Plaine commune agglomeration community which includes the towns of Saint-Denis and Saint-Ouen.

They are especially intended for those who have “Passed or will pass the Games”, referring to the Socialist mayor of Saint-Denis (PS) Mathieu Henotin. As it happens, “Residents Living in Red Traffic Zones”Or 20,000 eligible people, adds the councillor, who will also plan “Olympic Fairs” to offer their tickets.

The Ile-de-France region announced that he had recovered “20,000 Places” During the presentation of the popular ticket office in Seine-Saint-Denis in Bobigny, for the opening ceremony.

The Paris Town Hall has secured 60,000 seats for its part, according to a representative of Amelie Audea-Castera, Minister of Sports and Olympic Games.

A meeting will be held on Thursday within the inter-ministerial delegation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to formalize the allocation of places.

The region has also purchased 50,000 tickets for Olympic and Paralympic events, Olympic Games Special Representative Yasmin Kamara said during a press conference.

Around 30,000 positions are up for grabs “Labaz”A good deal application from the region for 15-25 year olds.