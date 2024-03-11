Football – PSG

Masterstroke by Kylian Mbappé, PSG boss delighted

Published on March 10, 2024 at 10:30 pm



Recently, PSG defeated Real Sociedad to reach the quarter finals of the Champions League. Luis Enrique’s men shone during the return leg, helped by a brace from Kylian Mbappe. Nasser al-Khelafi is proud of his team, but he doesn’t want to get excited, and invites his soldiers to keep working.

PSG reached the quarter-finals for the first time in two seasons Champions League. Beat the Moody Club Real Sociedad In the round of 16, in the first leg, as well as in the return leg. The Parisians still have a long way to go, but they can have great ambitions.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi loved the match against Real Sociedad

During an interview for Bartoli time on RMC , Nasser al-Khelafi Returned in the opposite match Real Sociedad. President of PSG His team’s face was lovable, carried by the double Kylian MbappéBut he remains cautious. “It was a fantastic match but there is still a long way to go before achieving big goals. This is the first step, match by match, there is a long road and it won’t be easy, that’s for sure. The top eight teams are in the quarter finals. What I ask is that everyone works every day, in training, in every match, to give everything. That’s all. There are no big expectations, we really want to think about the future. »

Al-Khelafi thanks PSG supporters