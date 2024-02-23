Antoine Dupont officially began his Olympic campaign with the French rugby sevens team

Antoine Dupont, scrum half and captain of the French rugby union team, after the 2023 World Cup quarter-final loss to South Africa, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 15, 2023. Anne-Christine Paujulat / AFP

This is the first real test for Antoine DuPont. The scrum half and general captain of the French rugby union team will make his competitive debut with “September” on Friday, February 23 in Vancouver (British Columbia, Canada). The first of two legs of the world circuit that he will play with the Blues in North America, Los Angeles (California, United States), on March 2 and 3. The first match of the Tricolors is scheduled for 11:36 pm Paris time, against the United States, at 8 pm.E A world nation of discipline.

In a video published on social networks a week ago, Antoine Dupont admitted to still being “Learning Phase” This specialty, which he chose to learn in hopes of competing in the Paris Olympic Games this summer. The 2021 World Player of the Year has therefore opted to skip the Six Nations tournament, in which his traditional teammates are currently competing (who face Italy on Sunday.E match in competition).

“There are still a few changes (between rugby union and rugby sevens), he recalled on the occasion. It remains the same sport, but the principles of play are different, as are the physical and athletic profiles. » In fact, the dimensions of the field are the same, but the lower number of participants automatically frees up space. We also face shorter matches: two halves of seven minutes compared to two halves of forty minutes. In short, another rhythm.

“Support the workload”

Bleus du VII coach, Jérôme Derret, doesn’t seem worried about his new recruit’s adaptability. “I find it very comfortable already, He made the comments after DuPont’s first training session with his group in early January. He is a player who comes to expose himself, he wants to leave his comfort zone and fight. » The main issue according to him? “To take it to the workload.” » And for development: “There are differences compared to rugby union regarding the physical dimension. Antoine has all the skills to be able to exist in this game in relation to pace, but he must be gradually brought up to be able to support this load. »

After winning the Top 14 (2019, 2021, 2023) and the Champions Cup (2021), the Great European Cup with his club Toulouse, the Six Nations tournament, the Grand Slam to boot, with the French team in 2022, the 27-year-old will be in this second Olympic jersey. Hoping to shine. “We have legendary memories of the games we watched on TV, He recalls in a video on social networks. It simply represents the holy grail of gaming. » Seventh on the world circuit after three rounds, the French will also face Samoa (9th in their group stage in Vancouver).E World Cup, Saturday at 4:40 am Paris time) and Australia (3E world, Saturday at 10:49 p.m. Paris time). The final stage will take place on Sunday from 2.38 pm Paris time. During the first three tournaments, the Blues reached the quarter-finals twice, being eliminated by Ireland in Perth (Australia) and by Fiji in Cape Town (South Africa).