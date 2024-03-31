Football – PSG

PSG gave the green light to Mbappé

Published on March 31, 2024



Kylian Mbappé is certain. If he leaves for Real Madrid at the end of his contract with PSG, the Frenchman will be retained by his club and will not be able to play in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. On the contrary, the capital club, through Luis Enrique, indicated that it will allow the called players to participate in this unique competition.

Kylian Mbappé Has chosen not to extend his contract at PSG. Possibilities of joining it Real Madrid Next season is great. But this departure will not be without consequences for him.

Real Madrid warned Mbappé

For example, Mbappé Can’t participate further Olympic Games. The Spanish club must have informed him FFF Several weeks ago. For its part, the PSG Don’t see any problem with that.

PSG opens doors to participation