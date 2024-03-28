PSG: Bad news for Paris ahead of Clasico

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

It is always a highly anticipated meeting in France and is one of the biggest rivalries in Europe. Indeed, this Sunday, Jean-Louis Gasset’s OM host PSG at the Velodrome Stadium at the end of the twenty-seventh day of Ligue 1. During the first leg at Parc des Princes (4-0), Marseille will be eager. To show a completely different face in front of their supporters. It is also a question for the OM players to continue their rise up the rankings and end their current bad streak (two consecutive defeats in all competitions).

Bad news for PSG

According to RMC Sport, the Velodrome stadium should be sold out during this classic and the Marseille players will be able to take advantage of all the enthusiasm of their supporters. So the Parisians will be welcomed as they should be less than 65,000 spectators and not far from reaching the record set by OM last year (65,894 spectators were present during the Classics).

