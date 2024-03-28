PSG: A historic record already announced for the Classic

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

This Sunday (8:45 pm), Olympique de Marseille will host Paris Saint-Germain at the end of matchday 27 of Ligue 1. A chance for OM to hit home hard against their eternal rival and continue the podium dream. For their part, PSG will be eager to win this ever-special match to move closer to the title of French champions.

Velodrome attendance record to drop!

A highly anticipated meeting on the banks of the Canebière. As Karim Attab will announce, attendance records at the Stade Velodrome will fall. Already busy in the return match at the Velodrome in Ligue 1 last year in which Paris won three goals to nil, there will be more than 65,894 spectators over three days to support Jean-Louis Gasset’s men. As a reminder, Parisian supporters will be banned from travelling. There is no doubt that this will be to Marseille’s advantage.

#OMPSG The attendance record for OM-PSG will be broken at the Orange Velodrome stadium on Sunday evening.

More than 65,894 viewers are expected.

Full velodrome 3 hours after ticket office opens. Over 100,000 seats could have been sold for this match. @OM_Official #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/ImTua41dVB — Karim Attab (@karimmattab1) March 28, 2024