OM: Medhi Benatia returns to Jonathan Klaus’ behavioral problem
In an interview with Channel Football Club This Sunday, Medhi Benatia, adviser to Marseille president Pablo Longoria, returned to the Jonathan Klaus situation at the very end of the winter transfer window. And the leader was not kind to OM’s right piston.
“I came in November, I was warned about two or three players whose behavior was sometimes a bit borderline, Bentia explains. Jonathan was one of those players. I know that I met him many times in the coach’s office to explain what was expected of him as a leader, as a French international, in terms of attitude. We thought the message had been received, unfortunately, it was not. »
Benatia returned in tension from the match against Monaco (2-2, January 27), during which the injured Klose wanted to leave after 35 minutes. “If he asks for change and on such an important day, you have to tell him: “You have to grit your teeth.” This is not the time where you can leave me, because we are losing ten or twelve boys at this point. When you go out and we learn from the medical staff that it was a blow and, in fact, there was nothing in particular that the player asked to leave, not all staff are happy.”
“There was no offer. He is playing, no problem, we will see at the end of the season.
As for Benatia, Olympian leaders then questioned the French international’s will. “We say to ourselves: the player wants to leave. So the club asks me to call their agent. It was 11:30pm to midnight after the Monaco match and I left a voice note for the agent asking if he could call me back. It is important for us to be able to move quickly. When I message, luckily I have people from the club around me. There is a coach, there is a president. No, there were no threats. No one is to be bullied. We’re into football here. This is not true. Just wanted to say:“Guys, if it’s better, maybe the player wants to be somewhere else, we listen to it.” But no offer was received. He is playing, no problem, we will see what happens at the end of the season (On Klaus’ state of mind) Since that affair, things have been a bit better. »
(Translation of tags
Source link