Dombey develops his own theory about Splinter’s presence in the PFL and accuses… Tony Parker

Cédric Doumbè chose to joke about it with The MMA Hour podcast. But it is not impossible, according to him, the distinguished guests, with shoes on their feet, in the PFL cage, were responsible for the presence of this foreign organization, which embarrassed them, which led to the premature end of the fight. .

We cannot take away their showmanship and this art of selling themselves to insiders and the uninitiated alike. From this point of view, French MMA owes a lot to him. Cédric Doumbe brought it into full light for the general public, armed with his jokes and his trashtalking. Every time he performed in the Octagon, the French fighter sold out the crowd. AccorArena is also not up to its size anymore.

His popularity has grown in recent months, and he thought he would capitalize on the media impact of his Express Knockout against Jordan Zebo to continue his rise in this new discipline. Unfortunately for Cedric Dombey, the clash against Baysangur Chamsoudinov turned into a fiasco in front of an audience of stars who expected everything, maybe even a victory by submission from his opponent, but certainly not this result.

Cedric Doumbe, defeated by a splinter… If Kylian Mbappe had been present as the fighter promised, there is no doubt that Paris Saint-Germain’s French striker would have been left speechless once again. But he wasn’t there like Tony Parker. The former basketball player was one of several individuals who turned out in large numbers to witness the fight. But not all of them entered the cage where the fight took place …

“We could never have imagined it, but it happened”

“In the third round, I stepped on something in the cage because, in the evening, people were walking in with their shoes on, even the guests,” Cedric Doombe, who flashed a wide smile afterward, recalled to The MMA Hour podcast. They did an interview with…I don’t want to blame him…Tony Parker. Tony Parker, you walked into the cage with your shoes on! They didn’t clean the cage behind him. I laugh, but because we never imagined that this kind of thing could happen, but it did. And we have to take that into account.”

As a reminder, when the fighters started the third round, Cedric Dombey complained of pain to the referee, who did not want to hear anything and ordered him to continue. Another complaint was too much, and the referee stopped the fight, as Dombey made a mistake by doing so. Winning by referee’s stoppage, Baysangur “Bucky” Chamsoudinov was pleased with the size of the splinter that was bothering Dombey, ensuring that if he were in his opponent’s place, the legendary kick-boxer would have kept it at his discretion.

“If I had something like that, neither the referee, nor the public, or anybody would know that I had something in my leg. A lot of things get hurt in a fight, we’re fighters,” Bucky said on the set of The Quotient. show