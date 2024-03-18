PS5 Pro will be the best console to play GTA 6

New technical specifications have been leaked on the PlayStation 5 Pro, which is awaiting its release in late 2024. Extremely powerful, this console may be the best way to play GTA VI.

After the PS5 Slim without technical development in late 2023, Sony can impress players with the PS5 Pro in the fall of 2024.

The first technical characteristics of the future Sony console leaked on March 15, 2024, with the confirmation of journalist Tom Henderson, who is famous for being infallible on the brand (he predicted the PlayStation Portal before anyone else).

Over at Insider Gaming Media, Tom Henderson revisited the leaks of the past few days on March 17 and revealed new information on the machine. The PS5 Pro promises to be super powerful.

Many improvements for PS5 Pro

Will the PS5 Pro cost a fortune, as some expect? Tom Henderson doesn’t believe it. The journalist suggests that Sony will aim to set the price “Competitive”, to offer a less expensive and dematerialized PS5 Pro, with the same removable disc drive on the PS5 Slim. Storage will be 1 TB, like 450 or 550 euros (excluding promotions) on the PS5 Slim.

What will be the changes on this mid-generation console? In addition to the GPU at 33.5 teraflops (compared to 10.28 today), Tom Henderson announces the following changes:

The console’s memory will increase from 448 GB/s to 576 GB/s. Despite the increase in graphics quality, it’s enough to expect less loading time as well.

The CPU will remain the same, but the new mode will increase its frequency by 10% (up to 3.85 GHz), in return for a 1% decrease in graphics performance.

3D audio will be significantly improved with more computing power.

As mentioned earlier, PS5 Pro’s graphics performance will increase with 33.5 teraflops of power, 45% faster rendering, 2 to 3 times more ray-tracing, 8K support and a more responsive architecture.

PS5 Slim and PS5 Fat. // Source: Thomas Ansel for Numerama

PS5 Pro: The Console GTA VI

If the classic PS5 will be able to run completely GTA VIAll indications are that the best experience for this game, which some suspect weighs hundreds of gigabytes, will be on the PS5 Pro.

In the absence of PC compatibility at launch, Sony is smartly positioning itself to attract gamers looking for superior graphics performance. It’s also a way to boost sales, when the PS5 hits mid-cycle. How many players, after 10 years of waiting, are ready to switch from PS5 to PS5 Pro to enjoy Rockstar’s new game better?

What about Microsoft’s response, which now envisions video games differently, without prioritizing its own console? Rumors mention a new Xbox Series X, but no technical changes. Microsoft could take a different approach by introducing the Xbox Series S and Game Pass as the cheapest ways to play GTA VIWhere Sony will rely on power.

As a reminder, the publication date of GTA VI Today is unknown. Rockstar talks about “2025” without any hint. Some analysts are betting on an early-year release, which could tie in perfectly with the launch of the PS5 Pro.

At the same time, Sony is pausing the PlayStation VR2

In other fashion, Sony has decided to suspend production of the PlayStation VR2 due to unsold stock, according to Bloomberg. The future of the Japanese video game division seems more than ever to rest on the PS5.

