Rainbow Friends for Minecraft for Android

at home Softonic, we analyze all files hosted on our platform to assess and avoid any potential damage to your device. Our team checks when each new file is uploaded and periodically reviews files to confirm or update their status. This overall process allows us to set the status for any downloadable file as follows:

healthy

It is very likely that this software is healthy. What does it mean? We have scanned the files and URLs associated with this program with more than 50 of the world’s leading antiviruses and found no potential threats.

Warning

It is very likely that this software is malicious or contains unwanted software. Why is this software still available in our catalog? Based on our analysis system, we have determined that these indicators are probable false positive. What is a false positive? This means that a healthy program is mistakenly flagged as malicious due to an overly broad signature or detection algorithm used in antivirus.

Blocked