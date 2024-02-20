G2 Esports is the first team to confirm its qualification for MSI 2024

G2 Esports won their 13th LEC title, winning against MAD Lions in the Winter Split Finals. Capps and his teammates this weekend validated their qualification for the first international event of the 2024 season, the Mid-Season Invitational, scheduled for May 1-19 in China.

G2 Esports on its way to China

In early January, Riot Games kicked off the new year by announcing important news for esports, focusing on these two major international events: the Mid-Season Invitational and the League of Legends Worlds. For this MSI 2024 edition, Riot Games announced that the event will be held from May 1 to 19 in Chengdu, China. The 2024 MSI should in all likelihood adopt the same format that was implemented during the 2023 season; 12 teams will compete in two separate stages (play-in in GSL format in Bo3 and bracket in double elimination format in Bo5).

Following their victory last night against MAD Lions in the finals, G2 Esports were crowned champions of the LEC Winter Split, and have now qualified for the Mid-Season Invitational 2024 with at least a seed of 2 in the EMEA region; Brokenblade and his gang now aim to land the 1st seed in the European League and qualify directly for the Bracket Stage, but for that they must win the LEC Spring Split. Regardless, with the format implemented in the LEC last year, G2 Esports is the first team to validate its qualification for the first international event of the year; We will have to wait a few weeks to know the names of the other eligible teams.

MSI 2024 Qualification, Format and Awards

Riot Games will field two teams from LCK (Korea), LPL (China), LEC (EMEA) and LCS (NA) and one team from CBLOL (Brazil), LLA (LATAM), VCS (Vietnam), PCS (South-East Asia). invites. – Oceania – Japan); The number 1 seeds of the LCK, LPL, LEC and LCS are exempt from the bracket stage, as is the second seed of the LCK, the reigning world champions. Eight other teams will participate in the qualifying stage. With two teams qualifying for the Mid-Season Invitational, the winner of the 2024 LEC Spring Split will head to China as the top seed, while the winner of the 2024 Winter Split will represent the region as the second seed.

If the team wins both the Winter Split and the Spring Split, the team with the most championship points from the first two splits of the season will be seeded second. If two or more teams have the same number of championship points, the highest-placed team at Spring Split 2023 will represent the EMEA region at MSI.

As a reminder, the winning MSI team will automatically be awarded a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, a new feature in the tournament’s history. This slot will also count as an extra slot for its territory. Additionally, the region with the best performance after the winning team at MSI will receive an additional spot for the World Championship. To ensure that a team that qualifies early for the World Championship remains committed to success in their league, they must qualify for their region’s Summer Split playoffs to confirm their eligibility, with the exception of the LEC, where a team must qualify. LEC Season Finals Regional Finals.