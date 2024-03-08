Promo: MacBook Air M2 down to €1,099

Amazon has slashed prices on the MacBook Air M2 that Apple has cataloged in its 13″ version.. With the arrival of the M3, the two 13″ MacBook Air M2s have become entry-level laptops, with the 8/256 priced at €1,199 and the 8/512 GB (10-core GPU) priced at €1,429.

Amazon has adjusted and offers a better deal on this 13″ screen configurations. The 8/256 GB model is priced at €1,099 in all colors except Space Gray which remains at €1,139. A welcome saving of over €100. Count on €1,329 for a double SSD, 512 GB, in three of four colors (missing Starlight).

If 15″ screen The MacBook Air is your choice, Amazon still refers to it, unlike Apple. 8/256 GB is now priced at €1,479 (Silver) while 512 GB is priced at €1,727 (in Space Grey). At Apple, the M3 equivalent is €1,599 and €1,829 respectively.

There would also be a way to pay less with Apple’s repackage offer, but the M2 is missing for now. As an indication, on refurb in Belgium, the first 13″ M2 dropped to €1,019 and its 15″ equivalent started at €1,259. In France, there are only M1 configurations, with a price drop of €50. The first, with 8/256 GB, starts at €909.

