Not only is GTA 6 in development, another episode of the saga is being prepared but it has not gone unnoticed: yes, it is possible!

If everyone is waiting for GTA 6, there is another episode in the Grand Theft Auto series that is in development, but few people are aware of it.

GTA San Andreas is one of the best episodes of the Grand Theft Auto series. In October 2021, shortly after Facebook went meta, Mark Zuckerberg himself announced a VR port of the legendary game for his virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest 2. Since then, communication around the project has finally ceased, until early 2024.

A project that came out of nowhere

Announced for Oculus Quest 2, however, GTA San Andreas VR has been taking so long that Quest 3, the successor to the hardware for which the game was originally planned, was released in 2023. During the launch of this new device, Meta did not give any news of a virtual reality port of the legendary Rockstar Games title, but it was preceded by a message of support from the company:

Good morning! We are delighted that you have reached out to us to share your enthusiasm for the release of Grand Theft Auto. We completely understand your eagerness to experience the upcoming adventures in this game. We currently don’t have any new information about the release date, but don’t worry, the game hasn’t been canceled, so keep an eye on our blogs. For any future updates on this.

So the title will still be in development, which is enough to restore enthusiasm among fans of the GTA license and VR. Unfortunately, the hope was short-lived as the message was quickly deleted afterwards. So we still don’t know what the future holds for this GTA San Andreas VR, but one thing is for sure, we still have to wait before getting an answer.

VR, a technology that is struggling to find a place in video games

If few people expect or know that the San Andreas VR project is still ongoing, it is because virtual reality is far from a success for the general public in this sector. According to the online portal Statista1.3% of gamers own a VR headset in 2023. A figure that should rise to just 1.5% during 2024. VR seems to be struggling to find its place in the world of video games, it remains to be seen if this will be the case in the years to come.