Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 be less expensive than expected, with a very low-cost foldable in sight?

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Concept © Technizo Concept

After MWC 2024, it was rumored that Samsung might develop an Ultra version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. So it seemed that Samsung would sell the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at an unchanged price of 1,800 euros, along with a more expensive Ultra version of this future foldable smartphone.

No, according to South Korean media ETNews, which denies the existence of an Ultra version. The media is instead reviving the rumor that Samsung is developing a third, cheaper foldable. The South Korean giant has no choice, as pressure from its competitors intensifies.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 faces pressure from Samsung’s competitors

According to ETNews, Samsung faces two problems:

First, Huawei’s resurgence in China. In the field of foldable smartphones, the Chinese smartphone maker is increasingly eating away at Samsung’s share of the largest market on the planet. The article specifically cites a recent survey by Display Supply Chain Consultants. According to the market analysis firm, Huawei will overtake Samsung in the foldable device segment in the first two quarters of 2024, thanks to devices like the Mate X5 and Pocket 2 in direct competition with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (see our test). Galaxy Z Flip 5 (see our review).

On the other hand, Apple is closing the gap with Samsung in overall smartphone sales. Indeed, when adjusted for inflation, the iPhone 15 range is the cheapest generation since the first iPhone! Enough to convince consumers to finally fall for an expensive smartphone. TrendForce’s report on smartphone production in 2023 shows that in total, Samsung has produced 229 million devices. Apple is in second place with 223 million iPhones.

The S Pen has been removed from the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 5 model

In order to remain number 1 in sales, especially on foldables, there is no other solution than to reduce the price of the future Galaxy Z Fold 6, the design and technical sheet of which was leaked at the end of February. According to ETNews, Samsung will therefore produce an entry-level foldable model. One solution is to remove the support for the S Pen on these cheaper models.

Korean media does not mention other downgrades to make this version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cheaper. We can imagine that Samsung will make other hardware changes. For example, choose a cheaper processor, limit storage to 128 GB and 256 GB, or choose an inferior photo sensor.