New €2199 Asus ROG Flow

Our take on the Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XI-MU014W

Creative 2-in-1 Multimedia Gaming Laptop PC, Easy to Carry, Convertible to TabletAsus ROG Flow X13 GV302XI-MU014W Equipped with a 13-inch high definition 2.5K IPS touch screen with DCI-P3 colors that is more faithful than average that improves fluidity in games with its frequency of 165Hz Gives 7 hours of autonomy under Windows 11. This hybrid ultrabook supports the latest. Games thanks to its high-end GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card. This GPU accelerates processing like an AMD Octo Core Phoenix Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and a large amount of efficient 32 GB RAM but also a fast 1 TB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness. Designed for gaming and creating, this compact black ultraportable is also equipped with a backlit keyboard, an infrared webcam for biometric facial authentication, and connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C.

Features of Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XI-MU014W

screen 13.4 » QHD 2.5K LED IPS 165Hz 3ms 100% DCI-P3 Pantone 16/10th 500cd/m² 1000:1 Multi-touch touchscreen open to 360° (2560×1600, glossy) processor AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Phoenix (8 Core, 4.0 GHz, 35-45W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) LPDDR5 5200 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4070 8 GB dedicated GDDR6 (1230MHz 45W, Boost 1280MHz 60W), AMD Radeon 780M processor and integrated Optimus Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2230) + 1 free M.2 slot Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) + 1 USB 4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, 1 ROG XG mobile interface, microSD card reader network Wi-Fi 6E X (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3 Backlit keyboard Yes Numeric keypad – Windows Hello Yes, via an infrared webcam Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 1W) SmartAmp Dolby Atmos operating system Windows 11 64 bit Announced autonomy / battery 7 hours / Li-Ion 4 cells 75Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.3 kg / 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7

The Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XI-MU014W faces competition

The Asus ROG Flow graphics are powerful enough with such a large amount of RAM but also a screen with faithful colors that can be converted into a tablet.

If for the same budget as this Asus ROG Flow, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XI-MU014W

Cooled by a vapor chamber type system associated with 2 fans, 2 heat pipes and ventilation vents, this versatile multimedia laptop targets gamers and creatives that can open 360° to transform into a tablet with an original and discreet look with its slim and light compact black has design

The screen is equipped with multi-touch touch technology. By placing at least one finger on it, using simple pressure/gestures, it is therefore possible to interact with the system and software.

The tactile aspect includes a glossy coating that gives punch to colors but induces sensitivity to reflections in bright environments (eg outdoors).

The screen will especially appeal to creative people. Because it also stands out for its DCI-P3 IPS characteristics that ensure much more faithful colorimetry than average with remarkable viewing angles both horizontally and vertically.

It also displays above-average height information, thanks to its 16/10 format instead of the standard 16/9.

Additionally, the screen is graced with 2.5K definition rather than Full HD suitable for high definition content. But with a frequency of 165Hz that significantly improves general fluidity, including games, compared to the 60Hz standard.

Using Windows Hello technology and an infrared webcam, you can authenticate yourself biometrically through facial recognition.

In the dark, you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting solution to better distinguish its keys.

This 2-in-1 multimedia gamer creative laptop has good connectivity with its 2 USB-C including 1 USB 4, its HDMI video output is useful for easily connecting it to a TV or monitor, for example, its wireless modules Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E X Wire to communicate and connect remotely, its audio port or its USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee a transfer 10 times faster than USB 2.0 when a USB 3.0 device is plugged into it.

Performance, battery life of Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XI-MU014W

Asus ROG Flow

It benefits from a good amount of average 32 GB RAM associated with the Ryzen 9 7940HS AMD Phoenix Octo Core processor.

So we get good overall strength able to attract demanding users.

And especially creators because this core guarantees faster processing than 8/16 GB DDR4/5 as well as Quad/Hexa core processors. We notice a difference in tasks that require RAM and CPU resources, such as 3D rendering, video editing or photo editing using multi-cores.

Creatives will be more attracted by this hybrid ultraportable as it has a dedicated GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Because the GPU takes advantage of computing power under software such as Adobe suite, Sony Vegas or VSDC, the GeForce RTX 4070 accelerates multimedia processing. .

However, gamers represent the primary target of GeForce RTX 4070 Ray Tracing which is a high-end dedicated graphics card with NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Be warned, however, that it has a limited TDP and therefore lower performance than the GeForce RTX 4070 with a higher thermal envelope.

Thanks to the GeForce RTX 4070 we can play the latest games with concessions such as reduced screen definition. Because in games, 2.5K requires more graphics calculations than Full HD, which results in a lower number of fps.

In any case, with a Radeon 780M or GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing graphics card inserted into the processor, we can see HD photos and videos.

NVIDIA Optimus technology automatically switches between these 2 graphics solutions based on needs.

The Radeon 780M, although much less powerful, is preferred by Optimus as much as possible because it consumes less energy, which promotes autonomy.

This is a light usage of around 7 hours of battery, which is more appreciated by nomads as this ultrabook is easy to transport due to its lightness, compactness and beauty. Enough to appeal to some looking for a powerful multimedia student laptop.

The GeForce RTX 4070 is therefore enabled by Optimus to handle graphics tasks considered too heavy for the Radeon 780M, especially for gaming.

Asus apparently assigns storage capable of holding files including multiple games, software and personal productions to the SSD with a comfortable capacity of 1 TB.

Thanks to SSD, multimedia processing, game/software launch and start/stop are faster than hard drives and, for example, online game cards can be accessed much faster.

In fact, SSDs offer better fluidity and responsiveness than hard drives on a day-to-day basis.

Finally, when it is used heavily (eg games, therapy) this versatile multimedia creator gaming laptop PC heats up and makes itself heard.

To contain the temperature, you can also use a ventilated support (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).