“Probably never been more important”, GTA 6 should be the most significant release in the history of video games, according to this expert

The year 2025 promises to be exciting as several video games will appear including the long awaited GTA 6. And if fans of the franchise are all impatient, It seems that this release is one of the most important in all of video game history.

GTA 6 will be the most notable release

Last December, Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA 6 on the YouTube platform. If today This one shows less than 180 million viewsIt became the most viewed trailer, and According to analyst Matt Piscatella things won’t stop there.

Indeed, it is through a given interview GamesIndustry.biz K Circana analyst Matt Piscatella made some statements regarding current trends and above all, Rockstar’s next opus. According to him, This year 2024 will be “difficult”. For the video game industry, But this should recover more than ever in 2025 due to the release of GTA 6.

But then why? Still according to him, the latter publication would be the most important publication of that year and of all history.

This year will be tough, but if you look to 2025 — if interest rates drop and money flows a little more freely for developers and publishers — we should get some new momentum in the development cycle. In particular, we will benefit from renewed interest in GTA 6. There’s probably never been a bigger release in the industry, so no pressure. Matt Piscatella



Even if we have some surprises in early 2024 especially with Helldivers 2 or even Palworld, unfortunately this should be worse than 2023. As a reminder, last year was marked by many big titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, etc. Starfield or even Hogwarts Legacy and Diablo 4.

GTA 6 2025 to save?

As a reminder, today GTA 5, released in September 2013, No less than 195 million units have been sold worldwide, making it one of the most distributed games ever., which is enormous. So, we can hardly imagine that the developers hope it will be the same for GTA 6.

However, the open world that will bring us back to Vice City will not be the only release of 2025, and fortunately in fact. indeed, This year will also be marked by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, or Monster Hunter Wilds and Pokemon Legends ZA.