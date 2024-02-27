Lady Gaga joins the Fortnite festival

Lady Gaga announced her collaboration with the Fortnite video game festival.

In October 2019, Lady Gaga posed a tough question to her millions of followers on Twitter: “ What is a fortnight? » The post crossed 10 lakh likes in three days. After a five-year wait, the singer revealed that not only does she not know what a video game is (or how to spell its name), but she’s collaborating with the Fortnite festival.

” fortnite* », the musician wrote on X, citing his original message. Below, she shared a photo of her in-game avatar, bathed in pink mist. When the Fortnite Festival launches its second season on February 22, some tracks from Gaga’s discography will be available in the game, acting like Rock Band and Guitar Hero or Tap Tap Revolution.

Fortnite Festival began last year with a special collaboration with The Weeknd, whose music was made available in-game along with character skins that users could apply to their own players. Other tracks from Kendrick Lamar, Weezer and Gaga have already been made available in the game.

Over the years, Fortnite has hosted massive virtual concerts by Marshmello and Travis Scott, who performed on the in-game island and transformed the Battle Royale game into an arena. Rapper has also made custom skins available for users.

Gaga herself was rumored to hold a virtual concert in Fortnite in 2022. outAudio clip of an updated presentation of ” Poker face The leak was done on Twitter by an account called @FNLeaksAndInfo.

Larisha Paul

Translated by editorial staff