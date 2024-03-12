55 euros for LEGO Fortnite kits? Players scammed after finding these new features in the store after the 29.00 update

The arrival of LEGO Fortnite was a real hit for Epic Games, with millions of players rushing to discover this brand new survival mode. And if the title today lets you indulge in the latter even in Classic BR as well as Rocket Racing mode, here it is Since the last update the store has offered some quite unexpected sets And one that doesn’t particularly appeal to players… Epic Games, ever ahead of microtransactions?

These new features aren’t really necessary in the Fortnite store

For a few days now, Fortnite has welcomed its brand new season Season 2 Legends and Death Chapter 5And here, who says that a new season means new things through the game store. And this time, it seems that the publisher has decided to go even further as players now have the possibility to buy… LEGO kits, but virtual!

Usually, skins and other cars offered in stores are only cosmetic and can be used in different modes in Fortnite, but here, In the case of this new LEGO set, it can only be used through LEGO Fortnite Sandbox mode.And we’re not going to lie but the displayed prices are still pretty high for what they are.

Indeed, for example, to have the opportunity to enjoy the seaside boulevard pack with beach pavilion, swimming shop, beach house, lifeguard tower, marine house and other elements of its decoration, you have to pay. Not less than 2,700 V-Bucks or more than €20. And the same goes for all other packs, even if at the time of writing, certain promotions are available.

Fortnite players are furious with its prices

On social networks, after the announcement of this new LEGO set, players expressed their displeasure and did not hesitate to criticize the prices charged by Epic Games. Indeed, a release below Many players said it was too expensive for what it wasAnd that the developers would be better off offering in-game missions that allow you to earn these items instead of offering them in stores.

Give us objective missions related to these items and allow us to earn instead of buying kits. @The_Steve



In the coming days, another set will appear, but we like to tell you that once again This is pure and simple cosmetic. They don’t provide much to the game and above all, you are not completely obligated to buy them.