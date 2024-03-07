Bellingham’s Great Conflagration

Jude Bellingham had it bad, suspended for two matches after he received a red card at the end of last weekend’s match between Valencia and Real Madrid (2-2).

The verdict is in for Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old England international received a red card after a controversial decision by referee Gil Manzano to deny him a goal in the last seconds of last Saturday’s match between Valencia and Real Madrid (2-2) in La Liga.

In a meeting this Wednesday, the competition committee of the Spanish Championship decided to impose a two-match suspension on Jude Bellingham, who was criticized for his attitude. “aggressive” To the referee of the match. A decision that doesn’t sit well with the major concerned, who assures that he didn’t make any disparaging remarks toward Gil Manzano.

“They want to make an example of me”

“I didn’t say anything offensive, I didn’t say anything different from what my teammates said and I sometimes think because I’m new they want to make an example of me.”In comments broadcast by the former Borussia Dortmund player mourned Rajinda Sandesh.

“At the end of the day I have to take responsibility for my actions and I’m not proud, but I think two matches is a bit ridiculous for him, he added. However, if there are two matches, I have to take responsibility and I will support the team from the stands. » The White House has decided to appeal. While awaiting the result, Bellingham will miss the Merengue’s next two Liga matches against Celta Vigo and Osasuna.