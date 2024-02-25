A major update for the live-action Bloodborne film

The upcoming live-action Bloodborne film is reportedly still in early development, and insiders have a major update to share about its director.

Bloodborne has to be one of FromSoftware’s best titles to date, and it’s absolutely criminal that it isn’t available to more players. Having said that it is one of the most successful PlayStation exclusives, Sony has been surprisingly remiss in making it available on other platforms or updating it to work better on next-gen consoles.

Take a look at Bloodborne below

A recent interview with FromSoftware’s Hideo Miyazaki suggests that the developer wants to make a remastered version or remake of the game and make it available on PC, but unfortunately nothing can be done without Sony’s approval. It was recently shared that a remaster was once in the works, but was scrapped, thus breaking all of our hearts.

Fans hoping for more Bloodborne content in the future can, for now, only see the live-action film that is believed to be in development. Insider DanielRPK initially broke the news about the film, and has since shared another update on the project’s progress.

According to new reports, a director or cast has yet to be chosen as of writing, but Sony is reportedly eyeing Adam Wingard to direct the film. Adam Wingard is credited for horror films such as Blair Witch and most recently the monster film Godzilla vs. Kong and its upcoming sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It’s also been reported that Sony is interested in casting Bill Skarsgård in the lead role, which would be a great choice considering he’s starred in a number of horror films in recent years and delivered great performances.

Of course, this is all subject to change, and there is still no official confirmation that the film will actually come to fruition.

That being said, if Sony is serious about making a Bloodborne movie, this would be a great opportunity to ramp up the excitement with a remastered version or remake of the game for the PlayStation and PC platforms.