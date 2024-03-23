Princess Kate announced that she has cancer

Princess Kate, the much-loved wife of the heir to the throne, announced on Friday March 22 that she was suffering from cancer. Without specifying its nature, she said she had started chemotherapy, referring to ” A strong shock “, but said” to go well The announcement comes after months of controversy and speculation about his public absence.

Bad news for the royal family for whom the Princess of Wales represents a major asset. Kate, whose absence has fueled wild rumors in recent weeks, spoke in a video filmed on Wednesday and broadcast on Friday, looking tired and exhausted. ” I had a major stomach operation in London in January. At that time, it was assumed that I did not have cancerThe 42-year-old princess explained. However, post-operative tests revealed the presence of cancer “, she continued, ” A strong shock “

Earlier, on February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that 75-year-old King Charles III, who ascended the throne in September 2022, He himself was diagnosed with cancer.

The princess’s medical team advised her to follow ” Preventive chemotherapy ” ” I am now in the early stages of this treatment “, Kate said. However, she assured: ” I am doing well ” ” It took us a while to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis “, her three children with Prince William, she said.” As I told them, I am fine. I gain strength each day by focusing on things that will help me heal. »

The Princess of Wales, who is beloved by Britons, said she hoped people would understand that her family ” We need time and respect for our space and our personal lives » Treatment time. Charles III said on Friday evening that he ” Pride on courage » From Kate for disclosing her illness.

Rumors surrounding his absence and photo fiasco

The princess’s health had been worrying for more than two months. It was also the source of numerous speculations. On 17 January, Kensington Palace announced that Kate had undergone major abdominal surgery at a London clinic the day before. The Palace then warned that he would not return to his public duties before Easter.

He gave no other details, but informed British royal correspondents that it was not cancer.

While the princess is generally one of the most photographed women on the planet, her long convalescence and absence of information has fueled weeks of rumors and wild speculation. The palace failed to stop them.

10 March, British Mother’s Day, Kensington Official photo of smiling Kate released Surrounded by her three children, the first since Christmas. But after the photo was taken down by major international agencies, Kate admitted it was photoshopped, That further fueled the speculation.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished him well on Friday. Perfect and fast » to the princess, when the White House said “ Very sad » Declaration of his illness.

A popular and indispensable figure in the royal family

The Princess of Wales is one of the most popular figures in the royal family, with an image of perfection and glamour. Kate, William and their three children Lives on private property in Windsor, west of London. They married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Smiling and elegant, she has established herself over the years as an essential figure in the British royal family. The British press sees her as a model member of the monarchy.

Kate Middleton, a commoner, is not predestined for this royal life. His mother, a flight attendant, and his father, an air traffic controller, then made their fortunes by starting a party supply company. His meeting with William The Scottish University of St Andrews, which she joined in 2001 to study art history, decided otherwise.

Kate is the third member of the royal family to announce she has cancer since the start of the year. Before Charles, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson said in January that she had malignant melanoma, a serious skin cancer.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said on Friday that Princess Kate would return to her official duties. As soon as his medical team authorizes him to do so ” ” She is in good spirits and working towards a full recovery », the spokesperson added.

