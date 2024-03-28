France stands “with” Brazil to develop nuclear propulsion, Emmanuel Macron announces

French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Brazil, met his Brazilian counterpart Lula da Silva on March 26, 2024. Ludovic Marin / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrated the strategic partnership between the two countries at the launch of a Franco-Brazilian-built submarine on Wednesday, March 27, near Rio de Janeiro.

On the second day of his visit to Brazil, Mr Macron met Lula at the ultra-modern Itagui shipyard for the launch of the third submarine in a series of four of French design with conventional propulsion. Under the cloudy sky, dive Tonelero Baptized by Rosangela da Silva, Brazil’s first lady, known as “Janja”.

Both heads of state underlined the importance of this partnership in a world tested by wars and crises. that “Let two important countries on one continent prepare themselves so that we can face this adversity without worrying about any kind of war, because we have been the keepers of peace at all times of our history”Launched Lula.

“A Common Vision of the World”

Evoking – despite disagreements, especially on Ukraine – “A Common Vision of the World” Between Paris and Brasilia, Mr Macron said: “Great peaceful powers like Brazil and France must recognize that in an increasingly chaotic world, we sometimes need to know how to use the language of firmness to safeguard peace. »

Wednesday’s ceremony is December 2008 and a massive agreement is signed with much fanfare by then French President Nicolas Sarkozy and already Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In addition to the sale of 50 Caracal helicopters, it includes a 6.7 billion euro contract to develop Brazil’s submarine capabilities and its industry. For the program, called Prosub, the Brazilian navy chose to work with French naval defense industrialist Naval Group, aimed at protecting the Latin American giant’s 8,500 kilometers of coastline.

The ToneleroLaunched on Wednesday, it is the third of four conventionally powered Scorpenes planned as part of a larger partnership signed in 2008. last,AngosturaTo be launched in 2025.

Additionally, the agreement should allow Brazil to design and build its first nuclear attack submarineAlvaro Alberto. “I want us to open a chapter for a new submarine, a fourth, a fifth, but (…) that we confront nuclear propulsion while fully respecting all the strictest non-proliferation commitments”Mr Macron said. “This structure exists, is possible. you want France will be by your side »He added, but without announcing aid to Brazil to develop nuclear propulsion.

Technology transfer

Brasilia wants to persuade Paris to increase its technology transfer to help integrate nuclear reactors in submarines and to sell it equipment related to nuclear propulsion (turbines, generators). “If Brazil wants access to the knowledge of nuclear technology, it is not for war. We want this knowledge to assure all countries that want peace that Brazil will be on their side., said Lula. France is very reluctant to any transfer of technologies in this area, due to the challenges of nuclear proliferation.

World App Morning of the world Every morning, discover our selection of 20 articles not to be missed Download the app

The French President will then travel to the economic capital of Sao Paulo to praise the merits of French companies in Brazil and to encourage Brazilian investors to France. Emmanuel Macron will also make an announcement “Health Package”On the occasion of the inauguration of the Pasteur Institute in Sao Paulo, with French commitments in Brazil and Latin America.

On Thursday, the French president will be welcomed by Lula at the Planalto presidential palace in the capital Brasilia to discuss key international issues.

On Tuesday evening, Emmanuel Macron and Lula announced that, in the lush setting of the Amazon jungle, a program “One billion euros of investment” Green for the Brazilian Amazon and the French Guiana side.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers Between France and Brazil, an understanding was found again Add to your preferences

Correction on March 27 at 6:16 pm. : Correction of an error by Agence France-Presse in the transcription of Emmanuel Macron’s remarks regarding the nature of French cooperation with Brazil on nuclear propulsion.

The world with AFP

Reuse this content