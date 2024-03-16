A police operation was conducted in the stronghold of the “Barbecue” gang leader

The operation, which was carried out on Friday evening, was carried out with several units of the National Police. Police are fighting to regain control of Port-au-Prince’s main port terminal.

The Haitian National Police carried out an operation in the stronghold of the “Barbecue” gang leader near Port-au-Prince that killed several gangsters, a police union official announced to AFP this Saturday. without specifying their exact number.

Lionel Lazare, coordinator of the National Union of the Haitian Police (Sinapoha), said that the operation, which took place on Friday evening, was carried out with several units of the National Police in the district of Bas Delmas and aimed to unblock the road axis.

A source at the National Port Authority further indicated to AFP that police were trying to regain control of Port-au-Prince’s main port terminal this Saturday morning, after facing a new attack by criminals who looted several containers.

Gangs control 80% of capital

Caribbean Port Services SA, the operator of the capital’s port, announced on March 7 that it was suspending its operations. “Disturbance of Public Order”citing “Malicious Acts of Vandalism and Sabotage” Suffering since March 1.

Port-au-Prince has been the scene of outbreaks of gang violence in recent weeks and the situation was still there. “explosive” That comes at a time when the president is awaiting the establishment of a transitional council after the announcement of the resignation of rival Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is now in charge of current affairs, according to the UN on Friday. The gang controls all of Haiti, including 80% of the capital, and has been accused of numerous abuses, particularly murder, rape, and kidnapping for ransom.