Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned a week after a state of emergency on the island

Ariel Henry, in Nairobi, March 1, 2024. Simon Maina / AFP

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, has resigned, announced on Tuesday 12 March the current President of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the Head of State of Guyana, Mohamed Irfan Ali.

“We note the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry”, Mr. Ali declared during a press conference after a meeting in Jamaica dedicated to the crisis in Haiti. he said to himself “happy” To declare “Transitional governance arrangements paving the way for a peaceful transition of power, continuity of governance, a short-term security action plan and free and fair elections”.

Caribbean countries met urgently in Jamaica on Monday, at the initiative of CARICOM, with UN representatives and representatives from several countries, including France and the United States, to try to move forward on a solution in Haiti, plagued by gang violence and rule. emergency

Some diplomats maintained that the purpose of the Kingston meeting was to formalize a proposal to Ariel Henry to hand over power to a transitional council comprised of a broad panel of Haitian civil society.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers In Haiti, the capital remains in a state of emergency due to gang violence: “everyone is afraid” Add to your preferences

Stranded in Puerto Rico after being prevented from returning to Port-au-Prince, Mr. Henry spoke remotely to CARICOM members during the meeting. Without a president or parliament — the last head of state, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated in 2021 — Haiti has not held elections since 2016. Ariel Henry, appointed by Jovenel Moise, should leave office at the beginning of February. In early March, he signed an agreement in Nairobi to allow Kenyan police officers to be sent to Haiti and has since sought his return to the country.

Clashes between police and armed gangs

Mr Henry, 74, confirmed his resignation on Monday during a telephone exchange with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who is in Jamaica, the US official said. They are welcome to stay in Puerto Rico, the official added.

Port-au-Prince has continued to descend into violence linked to mobs in recent days, who have demanded the resignation of the prime minister, as has a section of the population. The capital is the scene of clashes between the police and armed gangs, who attack strategic locations such as the presidential palace, police stations and jails.

“If Ariel Henry does not resign, if the international community continues to support him, we are heading straight for a civil war that will lead to genocide”On March 5, the main gang leader was launched by Jimmy Charizier, aka “Barbecue”.

The President of Guyana confirmed a few days ago that CARICOM intends to assist in the restoration “Stability and Normality” In Haiti, a description of the situation there “frustrating”.

World App Morning of the world Every morning, discover our selection of 20 articles not to be missed Download the app

Monday’s evacuation of all European Union staff in Port-au-Prince is the latest sign of a security crisis. The German diplomatic mission announced a similar decision on Sunday, clarifying that it has moved its ambassador to the neighboring Dominican Republic from where he will work. “Until further notice”. During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Americans evacuated their non-essential diplomatic personnel from Port-au-Prince by helicopter.

Also Read | Haiti: In Port-au-Prince, under “state of siege”, American embassy evacuates part of its staff Add to your preferences

362,000 people were displaced

Haitian authorities declared a state of emergency a week ago, with a nightly curfew, in the western department, which includes the capital, but they do not fully control the region. The curfew was extended from Monday to March 14, a press release from the authorities said.

The UN Security Council agreed to send a Kenyan-led international mission to assist the Haitian police in the fall of 2023, but its deployment has been long overdue.

Haitian security forces were able to regain control of the port of Port-au-Prince after clashes with gangs this weekend, National Port Authority Director Jocelyn Villiers said Monday. Boats have been able to unload containers but the main challenge is to transport products and food from the port to the outside world, as the main routes are not secure enough, he added.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 362,000 people are currently displaced in Haiti, a figure that has increased by 15% since the beginning of the year.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers Crisis in Haiti forces thousands of Haitians to try to flee to the Dominican Republic Add to your preferences

The world with AFP

Reuse this content