Tractors paralyze Brussels as EU members reform agricultural rules

Anger in Brussels. Hundreds of tractors paralyzed the center of the Belgian capital on Monday 26 February, on the sidelines of a meeting of twenty-seven agriculture ministers paving the way for the simplification of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). On February 1, the city that houses the headquarters of the European Commission once again became the center of agricultural anger: around 900 agricultural vehicles were counted by the police. Anxious to address the discontent, member states demanded a plan from the Commission “Simplification” CAP Rules. Brussels presented its first ideas on Monday. Follow our live stream.

Incidents caused by a “hyper-violent” minority. Government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot accused A “hundreds of violent peasants” The origin of the events on Saturday during the visit of Emmanuel Macron. They were “Here to Fight”, she lashed out at RMC. These demonstrators “Not many farmers were represented” and commented “Extremely Shocking” as “we are home”Reminiscent of those heard during far-right meetings, she judged.

Gabriel Attal condemns Jordan Bardella’s “media circus”. The Prime Minister was invited to the Agricultural Show on Sunday to attend a dinner in honor of the event’s 60th anniversary. He took the opportunity to criticize Jordan Bardella and his arrival “Media Circus”. “I think Mr. Macron suffers from an alarming and dangerous form of schizophrenia,” The leader of the national rally had earlier announced the day.

Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brussels. Twenty-seven agriculture ministers are debating proposals in Brussels on Monday to simplify and ease the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), under pressure from hundreds of tractor parades in the Belgian capital. By morning, they should be “At least a few hundred” critics “between 500 and 800”Another Walloon agricultural union, Fugia, is projected to paralyze the European quarter once more.