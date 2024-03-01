Gaza calls for probe after Israeli shooting during aid delivery

The tragedy that occurred on Thursday in Gaza – according to Hamas, in riots fired by the Israeli army during the distribution of food aid – almost a hundred people were killed – on Friday 1 generated a multitude of international reactions.er March, with many countries pushing for a ceasefire.

According to the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, 30,228 people have been killed in the territory since the war erupted in Israeli bombings and military operations on October 7, 2023, following a bloody attack by Hamas commandos who infiltrated southern Israel.

Call for ceasefire and independent investigation after disaster during aid delivery in Gaza

Witnesses said Israeli soldiers opened fire on hungry crowds rushing toward humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza City early Thursday. An Israeli military official confirmed “Limited Shots” Soldiers who felt “threat” and mentioned “A stampede during which dozens of residents were killed and injured, some run over by aid trucks”.

Read the decryption Articles are reserved for our subscribers In Gaza, food distribution turns into tragedy: What we know about humanitarian convoys and Israeli military shelling Add to your preferences

In the eyes of US President Joe Biden, the drama will complicate negotiations for a ceasefire. Israel’s staunch ally Washington has demanded “Answers” of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and urged “Agreement on Temporary Armistice”.

France demanded a “Independent Investigation” And Germany called for it “Humanitarian Ceasefire”. The European Union (EU) also called for an investigation and a cease-fire for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, with delivery subject to an Israeli agreement. The UN Security Council is to continue discussions on a draft declaration on the tragedy in Gaza.

The United States will participate in humanitarian aid drops

“In the coming days, we will join our friends by carrying airdrops” Humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip were announced by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who welcomed the Italian Head of Government, Giorgia Maloney, at the White House.

Since November, Jordan has conducted about ten airdrops into the enclave. On Monday 26 February Jordanian military cargo ships were joined by French aircraft, followed the next day by Egyptian and Emirati aircraft.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers In Gaza, airdrops to relieve the population and improve the image of Arab and international actors Add to your preferences

EU to release 50 million euros for UNRWA

EU will unblock “early next week” 50 million euros in aid to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) before the possible release of an additional 32 million in the long term, the European Commission announced on Friday.

This decision “on time”reacted to social network Eight days after UNRWA’s Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, announced that his organization “The unprecedented humanitarian needs in Gaza are a breaking point with Israel’s repeated calls for its disengagement and freeze of donor funding”..

Two additional phases of 16 million euros each will be released later “Depending on the application of the Agreement”, adds text. UNRWA said “Ready for a review of its personnel to confirm that no one participated in the attack” And “Additional controls are being put in place to limit this risk in the future”Refers to a press release.

EU Finance “will support the Agency’s efforts to maintain vital and essential services for Palestinian refugees”Estimate Mr. Lazzarini, for whom “ Total distribution of contributions (European) is critical to the agency’s ability to continue its operations in a highly volatile region”.

But listen Crisis at UNRWA: Why the UN agency for Palestinian refugees is in turmoil

Hamas says seven hostages have been killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza

Hamas’ military wing said on Friday evening that seven hostages held in the Gaza Strip had died in recent weeks. “bombing” Israelis on Palestinian territory.

World App Morning of the world Every morning, discover our selection of 20 articles not to be missed Download the app

Hamas fighters claimed that three hostages, of whom the Islamic movement released a video on Thursday, were among the seven dead. They said when the names of the other four dead hostages would be released “Confirmation”. It was not possible to confirm this information from an independent source on Friday.

Also read the report Articles are reserved for our subscribers Hostage families in Israel, fed up and separated: “It’s wrong to say everyone will come back” Add to your preferences

The world with AFP

Reuse this content